Animal Workstations Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026

Laboratory animals play a major part in medical research centers and laboratories. Animals can contract allergic reactions, which can have a negative impact on the health of workers and people handling the animals. During the cage changing process, workers come in direct contact with by products and wastes of animals, which can induce respiratory and other disorders in the workers. Thus, animal workstations are used to establish safe and laboratory practices to protect the laboratory environment from allergens caused by these animals. Animal workstation is a system, wherein non-turbulent and uniform air-flow prevents cross-contamination of allergens in the work area. Various filters are employed in the system to ensure that the down flow of air is free from contaminants and cleans the exhausting air.

Rise in concerns about the safety of health care workers, increase in incidence rate of animal-induced asthma, and introduction of dual access animal workstations are key factors that are expected to propel the animal workstations market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about technological advancements in laboratory safety equipment is anticipated to restrain the animal workstations market by 2026.

The global animal workstations market is segmented based on equipment type, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of equipment type, the global animal workstations market is categorized into dual access workstation, bedding disposal workstation, and single-sided workstation. Dual access workstation accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2017, as it has 3 filters in the system which efficiently filter the contaminated air and the activated carbon in the filters removes odour. The segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period in terms of revenue. Based on end-user, the global animal workstations market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, research laboratories, academic institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and others. In terms of revenue, the research laboratories segment dominated the market in 2017, due to rise in research grants and funding by governments to promote research on novel veterinary therapies. The pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR by 2026 due to improvements in the pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies. Based on technology, the animal workstations market is categorized into vented workstations, anesthetic workstations, microscope workstations, and others. The anesthetic workstation segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in usage of anesthesia to perform operating procedures on animals. This segment accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global animal workstations market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 which is attributed to the rising adoption rate of animal workstations by veterinarians for technological advancements in the animal laboratory equipment, and increase in incidence rate of animal induced disorders such as respiratory diseases among workers. Emergence of regional manufacturers is expected to propel the animal workstations market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in penetration of key manufacturers in the countries such as China and India, increase in research activities in emerging countries of Asia Pacific, and expansion of the pharmaceutical sector in India.

Key players operating in the animal workstations market include Colcom Inc., LABREPCO, Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation., ACOMA Medical Industry Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, NuAire, Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc., Fisher Scientific International, Inc., Esco Micro Pte Ltd., Geneva Scientific, Midmark Corp, DRE Veterinary, and others.

