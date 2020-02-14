Antivirus Software Package Market Growth to Continue in 2019

Antivirus software is used to prevent, detect, and remove malware, including worms, computer viruses, and Trojan horses from home computer systems. This software enables the user to stay safe and secure from any threat while browsing online.

Increase in number of partnerships among antivirus software vendors, smartphone manufacturers, and telecom services providers drives the global antivirus software package market. In addition, growth in dependency and usage of the internet, rise in popularity of cloud-based antivirus, need to safeguard information & data fuel the growth. However, performance threat of virtual machines restricts this growth. The need to provide both detective and preventative capabilities between all elements of the collective “network” of communities of interest offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

Major Market Players Included in This Report

Avast Software s.r.o.

Microsoft

AVG Technologies.

Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG.

McAfee, LLC

Symantec Corporation

F-Secure

Lavasoft

Adaware Advertising

BullGuard

The global antivirus software package market is segmented on the basis of device, end use, and region. The device segment covered in this study includes laptops, desktops, and others. Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into corporate use and personal use. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global antivirus software package market is dominated by key players such as Avast Software s.r.o., Microsoft, AVG Technologies., Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., McAfee, LLC, Symantec Corporation, F-Secure, Lavasoft, Adaware Advertising, and BullGuard.

Key Benefits of Antivirus Software Package Market

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global antivirus software package market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Antivirus Software Package Market Key Segments:

By Device

• Laptops

• Desktops

• Others (Smartphones and Tablets)

By End Use

• Corporate Use

• Personal Use

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The Antivirus Software Package Market Report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA