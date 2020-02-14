Automotive Interior Materials Market Report Profiling Major Players “BASF SE, Benecke-Kaliko AG, Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., And Others”

Global Automotive Interior Materials Market was valued at $77,553 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $124,469 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2022. Automotive interior materials are resources that are utilized inside the cabin of an automotive, such as plastics, metals, and composites. As the operational properties of automotive reach acceptable levels of performance, consumers demand improved ergonomic and appealing features of the interior design. The cabin section of a vehicle is critical to vehicle weight, making lightweight interior materials imperative to conserving emission levels. Superior attributes and functions of cabin components have led to significant increase in number of vehicle interior components.

Automotive interior materials are crucial for structural integrity and safety of consumers along with moderating vehicle weight. Global emphasis is being placed on greenhouse gas reduction and fuel efficiency improvement in the transportation sector. Many vehicle manufacturers and suppliers are investing significantly in R&D of lightweight materials and their commercialization to achieve increased market penetration by manufacturing components that maximize the utilization of lightweight materials.

The global automotive interior materials market is driven by the demand for low-emission materials, especially from emerging countries, and stringent fuel economy standards. However, rise in cost of genuine leather, owing to demandsupply gap, and increase in regulations concerning synthetic leather are expected to restrain the market growth in the coming years. Thus, introduction of environment-friendly production processes is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

Composites is expected to maintain its dominance in the global automotive interior materials market during the forecast period. This segment held more than half of the market share in 2015, in value terms, owing to increase in demand for lower emission components in the automotive industry worldwide. In addition, the introduction of new production processes and component features is expected to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Passenger vehicles dominated the global market, with nearly three-fourth share, in terms of volume, in 2015. Increase in demand for lighter and aesthetic automotive designs across segments, such as LCV and HCV, is anticipated to drive the market growth.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for nearly three-fourths of the market, though Europe is expected to overtake North America during the forecast period. High growth rates in Italy, France, Spain, and UK, is estimated to drive this development.

