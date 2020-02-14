Bakery Processing Equipment Market Rising Demand 2019: Precise Growth Outlook – Middleby, Welbilt, ITW Food Equipment, Markel Food, JBT Corporation

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The global Bakery Processing Equipment market is valued at 10100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 17200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

The bakery processing equipment is the equipment, which is used to produce pastry, it mainly includes the mixer and ovens.

The Bakery Processing Equipment market is very dispersion market; the revenue of top 10 manufacturers accounts about 30% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are Middleby, Welbilt, ITW Food Equipment, Markel Food, Rheon, JBT Corporation, Buhler, Ali Group, Sinmag and RATIONAL. Middleby is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 5.6% in 2017. The next is Welbilt and ITW Food Equipment.

Geographically, the global Bakery Processing Equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 34.8% in 2017. The next is Europe.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Middleby, Welbilt, ITW Food Equipment, Markel Food, Rheon, JBT Corporation, Buhler, Ali Group, Sinmag, RATIONAL, MIWE, Wiesheu, WP Bakery, GEA Group, Rademaker,

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Segmented by Types:

Ovens

Mixers

Dividers

Molders

Other

Bakery Processing Equipment Market segmented by Applications:

Bread

Cakes & Pastries

Pizza Crusts

Cookies & Biscuits

Other Top of Form

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Bakery Processing Equipment are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

