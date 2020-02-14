Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Production, Demand, Supply and Price Analysis Forecast 2019 to 2025

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future road map, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films investments from 2019 till 2025.

In addition, the research also assessed the main components of the market that comprises growth rate, demand, capacity utilization rate, revenue, capacity, supply, market share, price, import, consumption, gross margin, and so on. Several analytical tools were utilized for the market’s evaluation with the rationale of achieves comprehensive statistics and interpretation of the global market players and their market scope.

The global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market is valued at 1530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.48% share in 2016. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.25%.

China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Green Seal Holding, Unitike, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Kolon, DOMO Chemicals, Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry, Biaxis, AdvanSix, A.J. Plast, Toyobo, Hyosung, Mf-Folien, FSPG Hi-Tech, JK Materials, Thaipolyamide, Zidong Chemical.

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Breakdown Data by Type:

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

Other

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Breakdown Data by Application:

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Market segmented by Regions: Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of 3D Modeling Software from 2013 to 2019 (historical) 2019 to 2025 (forecasted), covering:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

SCOPE OF THE REPORT:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The research was compiled using primary sources; mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Global market size of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films based on end-use industry and region, in terms of value. With the data triangulation procedure and validation of data through primary interviews, the exact values of the overall parent market, and individual market sizes were determined and confirmed in this study.

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Report includes detailed Overview of:

– Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Overview by Type and Application, Region, Share, Sales

– Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Competition by Players/Suppliers

– Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

– Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Manufacturing Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Forecast

– Research Findings and Conclusion Details

