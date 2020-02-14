Bio-based Polypropylene Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Bio-based Polypropylene Market (by application (electrical and electronics, healthcare, textile, building and construction, and industrial and household), products (auto and commercial vehicle parts, industrial packaging, sheets, panels and films, durable goods, injections)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of bio-based polypropylene.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure bio-based polypropylene cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential bio-based polypropylene growth factors. According to the report, the global bio-based polypropylene market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Bio-based polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer made from renewable raw material. The feedstock for bio-polypropylene is sugar cane stalks and leaves. This green resin has the same properties and characteristics as standard PP. Bio-polypropylene is tough and flexible, being able to withstand impacts well makes it ideal for packaging material. It is produced by enzymatic fermentation of sugar cane that produces ethanol that is then processed to obtain bio-polypropylene. The bio-based polypropylene finds its application in the packaging industry, textiles, bottles, Rubik’s cube stickers, and even polymer banknotes.

Conventional polypropylene is made from petroleum in a process that results in large amounts of greenhouse gases. However, bio-based polypropylene is developed from synthesis from sugar cane. The use of sugar cane has extensive environmental benefits.

By reducing petroleum use, environmental damage is minimized. Furthermore, sugarcane sequesters a large amount of CO2 during growth. A net reduction of CO2 can be achieved by the use of sugar cane for the production of bio-polyethylene. Over 1.5 billion pounds of CO2 per year is consumed by the process.

Bio-based Polypropylene Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising demand for degradable and light-weight bio-based materials in the packaging and automobile industry are the major drivers for the growth of bio-based polypropylene. The need to reduce the weight of vehicles will drive the growth of bio-polypropylene in the automotive industry.

Furthermore, several companies are adopting bio-based raw materials instead of fossil-based raw materials for the production of biodegradable plastic products to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases that will propel the growth of bio-based polypropylene market.

However, the use of sugarcane and vegetable crops creates pressure on the food supply and the presence of cost-effective synthetic polymers hinders the growth of bio-based polypropylene. Moreover, the rise in technological innovations in the field of biotechnology and bio-based products for reducing the dependence on fossil raw materials will create an opportunity for the growth of bio-based polypropylene.

North America Region Holds the Dominant Position in the Bio-based Propylene Market

Geographically, the North America region holds the dominant position in the bio-based propylene market owing to the growth of the automobile industry in this region. Europe is a leading market owing to an increase in regulations to control non-degradable plastic usage. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market and is expected to dominate the bio-based propylene market owing to the rise in the automotive industry in this region. The need to reduce the weight of vehicles will drive the growth of bio-polypropylene in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bio-based Polypropylene Market: Segmentation

The report on the global bio-based polypropylene market covers segments such as application, and products. On the basis of application, the global bio-based polypropylene market is categorized into electrical and electronics, healthcare, textile, building and construction, and industrial and household. On the basis of products, the global bio-based polypropylene market is categorized into auto and commercial vehicle parts, industrial packaging, sheets, panels and films, durable goods, injections, and others.

Bio-based Polypropylene Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bio-based polypropylene market such as Braskem S.A., Biobent Polymers, Dow Chemicals, Global Bioenergies, Trellis Earth Products, Inc., and FKuR Kunststoff GmbH.

