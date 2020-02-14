Biocides Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Biocides Market (by type (halogen compounds, organosulfur, metallic compounds, phenolics, organic acid), application (water treatment, wood preservation, personal care, food & beverage, agriculture, paints & coatings)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of biocides.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Biocides cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Biocides growth factors. According to the report the global biocides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Biocides are the chemical substance or microorganisms that are used to destroy or inhibit the growth of harmful organisms such as pests and germs by chemical or biological means. Biocides can be either synthetic or natural. They vastly used as disinfectants, oxidizing agents and preservatives across various industrial applications. The most important application of biocides is industrial and public water treatment.

The control of microbiological activity is important to maintain the correct water conditions that are used in the Cooling Towers, Closed systems, Reverse Osmosis & Cold Water Storage Tanks and many other commercial or industrial applications. This can be ensured by using appropriate biocides according to the applications. The growing demand for water treatment plants for the commercial as well as the industrial application is driving the growth of the biocides market.

In addition, the growing demand for biocides in the chemical and the food and beverage industry is likely to escalate the growth of the biocides market. The biocides used in the chemical industry are the insect repellents, disinfectants so in the chemicals industry they are used as material preservatives.

Furthermore, the growing demand for fresh and clean water is anticipated to boost the demand for the biocides market. Moreover, the rapidly growing demand for biocides in plastic manufacturing and growing awareness about the use of biocides in the agriculture sector is projected to create several opportunities in the biocides market.

North America Holds the Maximum Share in the Biocides Market

Among the regions, North America holds the maximum share in the biocides market followed by Europe. The growing use of biocides in treating the water drives the growth of biocides in the North America region. The demand for biocides is rising across food and beverage industries and pain industries that supporting the growth of biocides in North America.

In addition, Asia Pacific is the fast-growing region in the biocides market and expected to be the leading region in the upcoming years. The rapidly growing use of biocides as a preserver in the various industry such as construction, paint, food and beverage and others across the Asia Pacific region boost the growth of biocides in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global biocides market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the global biocides market is categorized into halogen compounds, organosulfur, metallic compounds, phenolics, organic acid, and others. On the basis of application, the global biocides market is categorized into water treatment, wood preservation, personal care, food & beverage, agriculture, paints & coatings, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while the Asia-Pacific region includes countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are the major markets included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region, as it is the largest market in the region.

In the Asia-pacific region, rapid industrial growth in India and China offer substantial potential for the growth in the biocides market. As a result, the APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biocides market such Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Albemarle Corporation, Lonza, Champion Technology Services, Lubrizol, Anpath Group Incorporated, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Troy, BWA Water Additives, Sigma-Aldrich.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global biocides market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the biocides market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the biocides market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the biocides market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.