Biodiesel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Our latest research report entitled Biodiesel Market (by feedstock (animal fat, waste vegetable oil, algae, jatropha, and others), application (automotive fuel, power generation, solvent, cement manufacturing, cleaning, heating oil)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of biodiesel. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure biodiesel cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential biodiesel growth factors. The global biodiesel market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.5% and 4.0% during 2017-2023 and reach USD 43.26 billion by 2023.

The global biodiesel market is primarily driven by the motives of concerns about greenhouse gas emissions and global climate change coupled with the desire for renewable and sustainable energy sources. Moreover, increasing demand for biodiesel fuels form end-user applications such as railway, aircraft, marine, heating oil, cleaning and generators will drive the global biodiesel market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing demand for biodiesel fuel to replace conventional fossil fuel in commercial, automotive and power generation is anticipated to drive the biodiesel market globally over the forecast period.

However, volatility in raw material prices required for the production of biodiesel and the unavailability of raw materials will restrain the growth of the global biodiesel market. Nevertheless, increasing investment in R&D activities from the government in the feedstock and growing focus in developing domestic & more secure fuel supplies from key players will bring more opportunities in the biodiesel market globally over the forecast period.

Biodiesel Market: Segmentation

The report segments the biodiesel market by feedstock, by application, and by region. Market segmentation based on feedstock includes animal fat, waste vegetable oil, algae, jatropha, and others. Moreover, the global biodiesel market based on application is segmented as automotive fuel, power generation, solvent & cement manufacturing, cleaning, heating oil, and others.

Biodiesel Market: Regional Analysis

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Europe is accounted for the largest production of biodiesel due to support by the government to increase energy independence and meet the rising energy demand. Moreover, Germany and France are major and remarkable producers of biodiesel over the last decade but are anticipated to decline in the upcoming years due to the imposition of taxes on green fuels which have made biodiesel too expensive and economic slowdown.

However, North and South America’s biodiesel market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to initiatives taken by the government of U.S, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina to reduce dependence on foreign petroleum and to promote bio-fuel sector by creating jobs and improving the environment.

Nevertheless, Asia Pacific biodiesel market is also likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to growth in the automotive sector and increasing demand in diesel driven vehicle are at a rapid pace especially in economies such as China and India. Furthermore, India is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate in the Asia Pacific region due to government initiatives in promoting green fuel to reduce pollution as well as to reduce dependency on crude oil.

Biodiesel Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Green Earth Fuels, LLC, ACCIONA Energy, American Energy Producer, China Biodiesel International Holding, Crimson Renewable Energy, Deerfield Energy, Imperium Renewables, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Neste Corp., BIOX Corp., and Cargill Inc.

