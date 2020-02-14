Building Analytics Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Opportunities 2018-2023

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for Building Analytics Market Report capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Building analytic is a software for building owners, managers, contractors and engineers that uses powerful analytics and performance monitoring dashboards to promote proactive operations.

Scope of the Report:

The global Building Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Building Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Building Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Building Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

IBM

Honeywell

Siemens

General Electric

Buildingiq

Iconics

Coppertree Analytics

Delta Electronics

Enernoc

Buildpulse

Engie Insight

Gridpoint

Ecovox

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing Facilities

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Public Places

Government Buildings

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Building Analytics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Building Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Building Analytics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Building Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Building Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Building Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Building Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Building Analytics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Building Analytics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Building Analytics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Building Analytics Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

