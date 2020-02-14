Calcium Hypochlorite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Calcium Hypochlorite Market (by form (powder, pellet, and granule) and application (house cleaners and detergents, agrochemicals, water treatment, pulp and paper, food and beverage and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of calcium hypochlorite. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure calcium hypochlorite cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential calcium hypochlorite growth factors. According to the report the global calcium hypochlorite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Market Insight

Calcium Hypochlorite is an active ingredient of various commercial products such as chlorine powder, bleaching powder, and others. Calcium Hypochlorite is mainly used in water treatment applications as bleaching agents. Calcium Hypochlorite is an inorganic compound that is present in the white granular solid form. Calcium Hypochlorite has great contents of chlorine in it, so the calcium hypochlorite smells similarly like chlorine. Additionally, calcium hypochlorite is extensively used as a bleaching agent & disinfectant as compare to sodium hypochlorite (liquid bleach) as it is more stable and has greater chlorine contents than sodium hypochlorite.

Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to the WHO, around 2.2 million people died globally due to water-borne diseases such as gastrointestinal. The rising infections caused due to water-borne diseases creates a demand for freshwater across all over the world. Nowadays, desalination and water reuse are considered to be the vital source of freshwater, wherein calcium hypochlorite is used as a disinfectant. The calcium hypochlorite plays an important role in the pre or post-treatment of the water desalination.

The rising demand for freshwater is the primary factor that drives the growth of the calcium hypochlorite market. In addition, increasing the use of calcium hypochlorite in various applications such as house cleaning, agrochemicals, paper and pulp, food and beverages and water treatment is anticipated to enhance the growth of calcium hypochlorite market over the forecast year.

North America and Europe are the Major Regions in the Calcium Hypochlorite Market

Geographically, North America and Europe are the major regions in the calcium hypochlorite market and expected to hold the largest market share in calcium hypochlorite over the forecast period. In the calcium hypochlorite market, the Asia-pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR owing to the growing demand for improved drinking water and sanitation and increase use of calcium hypochlorite in house cleaning applications.

Moreover, companies such as Nippon Soda Co., China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC) and Westlake Chemical Corporation are the major players in the Calcium Hypochlorite market. These companies are looking forward to organic as well as non-organic growth opportunities. In addition, these companies are continuously focusing on increasing and strengthening their distribution networks to improve their sales.

Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Segmentation

The report on the global calcium hypochlorite market covers segments such as form and application. On the basis of form the global calcium hypochlorite market is categorized into powder, pellet, and granule. On the basis of application, the global calcium hypochlorite market is categorized into house cleaners and detergents, agrochemicals, water treatment, pulp and paper, food and beverage and others.

Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global calcium hypochlorite market such as China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC), Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Limited, Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical Co., Ltd, Innova Corporate (India), Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd., Westlake Chemical Corporation, Yuzhoushi Weilite Chemical Co., Ltd and Nikunj Chemical Limited.

Reasons to Buy this Report: