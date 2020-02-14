Carbon Fiber Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Carbon Fiber Market (by type (virgin fiber (VCF) and recycled fiber (RCF)), application (textiles, composite materials, microelectrodes, and catalysis) and end-user industry (aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and infrastructure, wind energy, sporting goods, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of carbon fiber.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure carbon fiber cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential carbon fiber growth factors. According to the report the global carbon fiber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Carbon Fiber Market: Market Insight

The carbon fibers are the fibers made from the carbon crystals by connecting them in the long axis. The carbon fibers are available in diverse forms and can be manipulated as per the application requirement. When the carbon fibers combined with resin, they form a composite that has high tensile strength but is very light in weight. The carbon fibers offer many advantages over the glass fibers and plastic fibers as they high strength, rigidity, corrosion resistance, electrical conductivity and so on.

Versatile properties offered by carbon fiber-based components are used in various industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and infrastructure, wind energy, sporting goods and so on. The carbon fiber-reinforced composite materials are used to make the aircraft, spacecraft part, and automotive parts as they need high strength and low weight. The carbon fibers fulfill the requirements as they offer high strength with a relatively low weight with high corrosion resistance.

Carbon Fiber Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapidly growing use of carbon fiber in the aerospace and spacecraft for the manufacturing of various parts is the primary factor driving the growth of the carbon fiber market. In addition, increasing awareness about the excellent mechanical and physical properties of carbon fibers rises it’s used in various industries likely to boost the growth of the carbon fiber market. However, the high cost of carbon fibers is hampering the growth of the carbon fiber market. Moreover, the growing demand for lightweight but strong material from the automotive and aerospace industries are projected to create more opportunities in the upcoming years.

Carbon Fiber Market: Regional Analysis

Among the region, North America dominates the market of the carbon fiber market. The presence of the largest aircrafts makers in this region results in increased demand for Carbone fiber in this region. Many automotive manufacturers are focusing on the production of lightweight cars that is likely to boost the growth of the carbon fiber market in this region.

Carbon Fiber Market: Segmentation

The report on the global carbon fiber market covers segments such as type, application, and end-user industry. On the basis of type, the global carbon fiber market is categorized into virgin fiber (VCF) and recycled fiber (RCF). On the basis of application, the global carbon fiber market is categorized into textiles, composite materials, microelectrodes, and catalysis. On the basis of the end-user industry, the global carbon fiber market is categorized into aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and infrastructure, wind energy, sporting goods, and others.

Carbon Fiber Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global carbon fiber market such as Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Tejin Limited, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Corporation., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, and Formosa Plastic Corporation.

Reasons to Buy this Report: