Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Analysis 2019: Precise Outlook – BD Bioscience, Beckman Coulter, GE Healthcare, Miltenyi Biotec, Terumo BCT

The global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation market is valued at 4150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019-2025.

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation is the ability to separate cells according to their properties. The tissue material is dispersed into a cell suspension to obtain the target cells. Cell separation technologies refer to isolation of target cells from a mixture of various cells.

The classification of Cell Isolation/Cell Separation includes Reagent, Instrument and others, and the proportion of Reagent in 2016 is about 54.99%.

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation is widely used in Bio-Research Center, Hospital, and other field. The most proportion of Bio-Research Center is 67.78% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61.5% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

BD Bioscience, Beckman Coulter, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Miltenyi Biotec, Terumo BCT, Stemcell Technologies,

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Segmented by Types:

Reagent

Instrument

Others

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market segmented by Applications:

Bio-Research Center

Hospital

Others Top of Form

Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Cell Isolation/Cell Separation are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

