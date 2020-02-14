Cheese Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Cheese is a highly nutritious and palatable milk-derived food product found in wide range of textures, tastes, and aromas globally with around 2000 varieties at present. The distinction between texture and taste is determined by raw material used during preparation of cheese, such as type & breed of milk producing animal, grazing and climatic factors, and others.

Global Cheese Market is expected to reach $164,338 million by 2023, from $136,283 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2017 to 2023. North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 70% of the global cheese market with lesser CAGR compared to other regions, but are expected to retain more than 70% share till 2023.

In addition, it is rich in nutrients such as protein, essential minerals, fat, calcium, and others. Moreover, it offers certain health benefits such as stronger teeth & bones, healthy heart (if consumed in moderate quantity), prevention of osteoporosis, and others.

Market Key Players:

The key players operating in the cheese industry are Arla Foods, Bel Group, Fonterra Food, Kraft Heinz, Lactalis Group, SAVENCIA SA, Britannia Industries Limited, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Saputo Inc., and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global cheese market from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue and list of key players.

Region-wise and country-wise cheese market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top players within the cheese industry.

Cheese Market by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Cheese Market by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include Almarai Co. Ltd., SARGENTO FOODS INCORPORATED, FrieslandCampina, Dzintars, Go Cheese, Parag Milk Foods, Gebrder Woerle Ges.m.b., Mother Dairy, Old Fashioned Cheese, Vindija dd, and Bletsoe Cheese Inc.

