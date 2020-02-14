Colorants Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Colorants Market (by types (dyes, pigments, color concentrates, and others) and end-use industries (automotive, paints & coatings, packaging, building & construction, textiles, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of colorants.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure colorants cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential colorants growth factors. According to the report the global colorants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1439

Colorants Market: Market Insight

Colorants are the synthetic or natural additive used to give a particular color to the substance or products. The various types of dyes and pigments are used as a colorant to color the clothes, paints, plastics, photographs, prints, ceramics and other products. The dyes are soluble colors that are mainly used in textiles as they strongly bond to the polymer molecules to make textile fibers. Pigments are the insoluble compounds used in the plastic, paint and ceramics industries to modify the color of transmitted and reflected light.

Colorants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising consumption of colorants in various end-use industries including chemical, coatings, paints, Construction, plastic, and others is the key driving factor for the colorant market. In addition, the ongoing developments and advancements at various end-use industries create the demand for high-performance colorants that are likely to boost the growth of the colorant market all over the globe.

However, the factor such as instability of raw material prices and the concern regarding environmental risks are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, ongoing research and development to improve the efficiency and performance of natural dyes and pigments to overcome the environmental hazards produced by the synthetic colorants are projected to create several opportunities for the colorant market in upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific Dominates the Colorant Market

Among the regions, Asia Pacific dominates the colorant market owing to its rapidly developing end-use industries such as Automotive, Coating and paints, packaging and others. The growing urbanization in Asia pacific creates the demand for efficient and high performing colorants for the various applications that are expected to escalate the market growth in this region over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of the colorant market followed by Europe.

In the European region, the colorants are used in various industries such as textile, packaging, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and construction. The presence of major players is likely to anticipate the growth of the Colorants market in the Europe region.

Some of the prominent players in the market are GNT Group, Symrise AG, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company, Toyo Ink Group, Sethness Products Company, San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., Jagson Colorchem Limited and many others.

Colorants Market: Segmentation

The report on global colorants market covers segments such as types and end-use industries. On the basis of types, the global colorants market is categorized into dyes, pigments, color concentrates, and others. On the basis of end-use industries, the global colorants market is categorized into automotive, paints & coatings, packaging, building & construction, textiles, and others.

Colorants Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global colorants market such as GNT Group, Symrise AG, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company, Toyo Ink Group Bhd, Sethness Products Company, San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc, D. D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Jagson Colorchem Limited, Teknor Apex Company, and Clariant International.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-colorants-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: