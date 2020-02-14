Cool Roof Coating Market Will Reach A High Market Value During 2018 to 2027

XploreMR delivers in-depth global market analysis and forecast in a new report titled “Cool Roof Coating Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027”

XploreMR’s report titled “Cool Roof Coating Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028,” offered in-depth analysis on key dynamics, including growth determinants, impediments, opportunities, and trends, which have significant impact on prospects of the cool roof coating market. Size of the cool roof coating market has been evaluated in terms of volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn).

Chapter 1 – Global Economic Outlook

The first chapter of the report offers information on the economic outlook across the globe and its indirect impact on growth of the cool roof coating market. GDP outlook, and construction sector growth and their influence on demand for cool roof coating are among key areas assessed in this chapter.

Chapter 2 – Cool Roof Coating Market Executive Summary

This chapter offers a summary of the report, wherein key dynamics and important numbers associated with the cool roof coating market have been listed. This chapter also offers size and growth rate of the cool roof coating market for the forecast period between 2018 and 2028. Highlights of key cool roof coating market segments, including leading segments and fastest-growing segments, have also been included in this chapter.

Chapter 3 – Cool Roof Coating Market Overview

An overview of the cool roof coating market has been offered in this chapter. The overview involves a succinct introduction to the cool roof coating market along with a formal definition of “cool roof coating.” A methodical representation of the key segments identified in the cool roof coating market has been offered below the market introduction.

This chapter also involves information of macroeconomic factors influencing growth of the cool roof coating market, along with study of advantages associated with use of cool roof coating. Types of elastomeric plastic utilized in cool roof coating, coupled with advantages and disadvantage of silicone use in cool roof coating have also been included in this chapter.

A technology roadmap has been offered for the cool roof coating market which includes insights on production and processing, storage and packaging of cool roof coating worldwide. A detailed pricing analysis on the cool roof coating market on the basis of technology, materials, application, roof type, and region has been incorporated in this chapter.

Chapter 4 – Cool Roof Coating Market Analysis & Forecast

This chapter offers precise forecast on the cool roof coating market for the historical period (2013-2017) and the forecast period (2018-2028). Forecast and analysis delivered on the cool roof coating market include important numbers associated with all the segments identified in the cool roof coating market. This chapter includes volume and revenue comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparison, and market share comparison of the cool roof coating market segments and their sub-segments.

Chapter 5 – North America Cool Roof Coating Market

This chapter gives an outlook on the cool roof coating market and its parent market in North America, along with size and forecast of the cool roof coating market in the region. A country level analysis, including the U.S. and Canada, has been offered on the North America cool roof coating market, based on all the market segments.

Chapter 6 – Latin America Cool Roof Coating Market

This chapter gives a detailed information and accurate forecast on the cool roof coating market in Latin America. Key trends impacting growth of the cool roof coating market in Latin America have been offered in the report. Revenue and volume comparison of the cool roof coating market segmented in Latin America has also been delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 7 – Western Europe Cool Roof Coating Market

This chapter gives an outlook on the cool roof coating market and its parent market in Western Europe, along with size and forecast of the cool roof coating market in the region. A country level analysis, including Germany, Italy, France, the U.K, Spain, and Rest of Western Europe, has been offered on the Western Europe cool roof coating market, based on all the market segments.

Chapter 8 – Eastern Europe Cool Roof Coating Market

This chapter gives a detailed information and accurate forecast on the cool roof coating market in Eastern Europe. Key trends impacting growth of the cool roof coating market in Eastern Europe have been offered in the report. Revenue and volume comparison of the cool roof coating market segmented in Eastern Europe has also been delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 9 – SEA&P Cool Roof Coating Market

This chapter gives an outlook on the cool roof coating market and its parent market in SEA&P, along with size and forecast of the cool roof coating market in the region. A country level analysis, including India, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Oceania, and Rest of SEA&P, has been offered on the region’s cool roof coating market, based on all the market segments.

Chapter 10 – MEA Cool Roof Coating Market

This chapter gives a detailed information and accurate forecast on the cool roof coating market in Middle East & Africa (MEA). Key trends impacting growth of the cool roof coating market in MEA have been offered in the report. Revenue and volume comparison of the cool roof coating market segmented in MEA has also been delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – China Cool Roof Coating Market

China’s cool roof coating market has been studied in detail in this chapter, and important market numbers such as size in terms of revenue and volume, and CAGR have been delivered. Volume and revenue comparison of the cool roof coating market in China has also been offered, in terms of technology, materials, application, and roof type.

Chapter 12 – Cool Roof Coating Market Company Share, Competition Landscape and Company Profiles

This concluding chapter of the report sheds light on the competition landscape of the cool roof coating market, and offers a dashboard view of key players identified and profiled in the cool roof coating market. A detailed assessment on the company overview, product portfolio, production footprint, sales footprint, channel footprint, and strategy outlook, has been offered on all the market players profiled in the report.

Key cool roof coating market players profiled in the report are Sherwin Williams, Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paints, Monarch Industries, GAF Materials, DowDupont, Nutech Paints, Excel Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel, Sika AG, BASF SE, Asian Paints Ltd., National Coating Corporation, and Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

