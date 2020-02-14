D-dimer Testing Market to Grow at a Whopping 4.0% CAGR from 2017 to 2025

Blood tests that are used to measure the blood ability and time to clot are known as coagulation testing for the diagnosis of hemostasis system. Clotting disorders can cause excessive bleeding or clotting and are fatal. D-dimer testing is ordered if the physician suspects clotting disorders. There are number of bleeding disorders which are either acquired or inherited. The most common disorders are deep vein thrombosis (DVT), blood factor deficiency etc.The global D-dimer Testing Market was worth US$ 1,966 million in 2016 and is anticipated to register CAGR of over 4.0% from 2017 to 2025, with deep vein thrombosis application dominating the overall global market.

Advancements in D-dimer testing technology has led to development of wide range of products that have enabled clinicians to provide proper emergency assistance to patients. The concept of automation has extended to D-dimer testing as well, which is less labor intensive, rapid, and easy-to-use. Combination of various technologies has increased the yield and productivity. This technological revolution in D-dimer testing is expected to drive the market from 2017 to 2025. Prevalence of numerous diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders has increased due to rise in geriatric population and changing lifestyle in developing economies. For instance, data released by the WHO suggested that the global geriatric population is expected to increase from 524 million in 2010 to 1.5 billion by 2050.

The global D-dimer testing market is segmented broadly into testing methods, applications and geography. The testing methods are further segmented into point-of-care tests and laboratory tests. Laboratory testing is the most commonly used method in market since decades. Laboratory tests are categorized into coagulation analyzers and clinical chemistry analyzers. Point-of-care tests help in meeting the demand of quick turnaround time, thus accelerate reliable results. Hence, these tests are likely to have rapid growth in the near future. The three major disease applications for D-dimer testing include deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE) and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).

Major growth drivers for the global D-dimer testing market include rise in the number of patients demanding coagulation testing, various technological advancements such as introduction of highly sensitive and specific hemostasis markers for automated instruments, and monitoring of patients on anti-coagulation therapy. However, interpretation of D-dimer levels in the aged population remains a major challenge. This has been attributed to the dramatic increase in rate of thrombosis with age, thus rendering D-dimer test less useful in excluding deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism. Clinical acceptance of point-of-care D-dimer tests by hospitals and clinics is another obstacle in the market growth. Poor bioequivalence compared to laboratory services raises concerns regarding the acceptability of POC device in emergency departments. Since last few years, detection of PE based on clinical symptoms has become complicated demanding the development of fully automated coagulation analyzers capable of running tests based on multiple methods with increased safety, precision, and accuracy compared with manual methods.

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position by the end of forecast period. Europe is followed by North America in term of number of D-dimer tests performed across the globe. Increasing research activities to improve specificity of D-dimer tests in order to identify the presence of any coagulation diseases such as DVT, PE and DIC are the major drivers of the D-dimer market in Europe. According to the Society of Interventional Radiology (U.S.), about 600,000 new cases of DVT are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. An increase in the number of laboratories and growing demand for D-dimer POC tests, development of public health care systems, rising interest of big pharmaceutical players, and increasing population, are several factors expected to drive the D-dimer testing market in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MENA regions.

The key players contributing to the global D-dimer testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio/Data Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Grifols, S.A., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Helena Biosciences, Siemens Healthcare, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific The future holds challenges for the market leaders and niche suppliers due to continuous expansion through acquisitions and growing number of customers. Major technological trend observed among the leading players operating in the global D-dimer testing market is the introduction of next-generation integrated blood analyzer. For instance, On October 31, 2017, Abbott announced the FDA 510(k) clearance for Alinity ci-series.