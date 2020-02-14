Dental Laboratories Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2024

According to the World Health Organization, in 2012, dental caries was reported to be a major public health problem in most high-income countries such as the U.S. The disease affected 60% to 90% of school-age children and majority of adults in the country. Several high-income countries with established preventive programs demonstrate a systematic decline in dental caries in children and improved status in the adult population.

Dentistry in the U.S. is in a state of transformation, with increasing baby boomer generation having periodontal diseases. The health care delivery system is changing rapidly with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons found that 69% adults aged between 35 years and 44 years have lost at least one permanent tooth to an accident, gum disease, failed root canal, or tooth decay. Three out of four persons in Canada visit a dental clinic; one of the highest rates among OECD countries. A study by the Montreal Economic Institute in 2013 indicated that private dental clinics are preferred to public clinics in Canada. Demand for private dental clinics is primarily driven by easy access, less waiting period, and better treatment offered to patients.

Europe is likely to be the largest market for dental laboratories in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to outperform Europe from 2015 to 2023. A report titled ‘The State of Oral Health in Europe’ published in 2012 indicated that over 50% of the population of Europe was suffering from some form of periodontal diseases, which were relatively higher among people aged 60 years and above. The British dental technician trade has declined sharply in the past few years as many practices outsource their lab work to overseas laboratories. Over 12,000 qualified dental technicians operated in the U.K. a decade ago. Currently, this figure is approximately 5,000 and is decreasing by 200 qualified technicians every year. Despite favorable government regulations, increasing geriatric population, and adequate reimbursement provisions, the number of dental laboratories has fallen due to high cost of dental products and demand fulfillment from Asia. According to Odontotecnici.net, a dental laboratory technician group in Italy illustrated that in 2013, there were about 12,800 dental laboratories in Italy. From a legislative point of view, the work performed by dental laboratory technicians has undergone important changes primarily due to the emanation of several European Directives such as 93/42 (relative to medical devices), 85/374 (relative to the reasonability for damage by defective products), and 2001/95 (relative to general product safety), which enhanced and boosted dental laboratory based services in Italy.

Growth of the dental laboratories market in Asia Pacific is driven by emergence of dental tourism, and high number of laboratories established in the past five years. Moreover, advances in dental health care, increase in geriatric population, and rise in oral health awareness have increased demand for dental restoration. This has driven demand for dental implants in the past few years. Additionally, rise in disposable income is attributed to the total share of spending in health care services. People willingly spend a significant proportion of their income on dental hygiene in emerging countries. Asia Pacific has been assessed to be the fastest growing market for dental products in the next few years. This will drive performance and revenue outcome from laboratories. According to the Third National Oral Health Epidemic Investigation Report published in 2008, tooth loss in China affected every third person aged between 35 years and 44 years and around one in ten people aged between 65 years and 74 years. The number of people wearing partial and full denture is increasing at a substantial rate every year, depicting growing need of dental laboratories in the near future.

Rest of the World (RoW) comprises Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Health care provision in Africa is challenged by the burden of poverty and underdevelopment, with 80% of the population falling into the lowest socioeconomic category. Lack of financial and technical resources, shortage of health personnel, and insufficient primary health care delivery make it hard for most of the population of Africa to access basic health service.

Key players operating and profiled in this market include 3M Health Care, Danaher Corporation, Dentcare Dental Lab, Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Keating Dental Arts, Modern Dental Laboratory Co., Ltd., National Dentex Corporation, Patterson Companies, Inc., Shofu, Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, and Yenadent Ltd. Sti.

