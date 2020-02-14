Diesel Particulate Filter Market Technology Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2019-2024

Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissions—including particle mass and numbers—with high efficiencies.

Due to the particle deposition mechanisms in these devices, filters are most effective in controlling the solid fraction of diesel particulates, including elemental carbon (soot) and the related black smoke emission. Filters may have limited effectiveness, or be totally ineffective, in controlling non-solid fractions of PM emissions—SOF and sulfate particulates. To control total PM emissions, DPF systems are likely to incorporate additional functional components targeting the SOF—typically oxidation catalysts—while ultra-low sulfur fuels may be required to control sulfate particulates.

Diesel particulate filter is most widely used in automobile field e.g. light- and heavy-duty road going diesel- powered vehicles and for off-road diesel engines.With premium pricing, businesses set costs higher than their competitors. Premium pricing is often most effective in the early days of a product’s life cycle, and ideal for small businesses that sell unique goods.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6320 million by 2024, from US$ 5210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF

Cordierite DPF

Others

Segmentation by application:

Light CV

Truck

Buses

Off highway

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea ,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel ,Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Tenneco

Delphi

Freudenberg Filtration

Denso

IBIDEN

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

Dow Automotive

Weifu

Donaldso

SPMC

MANN+HUMMEL

EEC

NGK Insulators

Eberspacher

HUSS

Hug Engineering

Dinex

ESW Group

Eminox

Bosal

HJS Emission Technology

Pirelli

Huangdi

Sinocat Enviromental Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

