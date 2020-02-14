Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Perspective and Comprehensive Analysis to 2025

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) is produced using esterification of terephthalic acid. DMT is primarily used for production of polyester fibers and resins. Asia Pacific dominates polyester production and resins. Therefore, the consumption of DMT is predominant in China and other North East Asian countries. Asia-pacific accounts for more than 65% of the DMT demand followed by North America and Western Europe.

INVISTA, SASA, Eastman Corporation, Fiber Intermediate Products, JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno, Oxxynova GmbH, Montefiber, Interquisa, Other Manufacturers

As polyester is a commodity polymer and it is mainly used in production of fibers, the demand generally varies according to population and GDP growth of the country. This trend is reflected in DMT consumption as well. Considering all these factors, the global demand growth of DMT is forecasted around 4% till 2025. DMT is generally used in applications such as Polyester Polymer melts, Polyester Engineering Plastics, Polytrimethylene Terephthalate, Polybutylene Terephthalate and others.

Applications Covered:

This market study describes the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India and South Korea.

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

This report has been prepared focusing Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and covers worldwide view of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT), along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

