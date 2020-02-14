Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) Trends and Forecast 2019

Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) is a type of herpes simplex occurring on the lip, i.e. an infection caused by herpes simplex virus (HSV). An outbreak typically causes small blisters or sores on or around the mouth. The sores typically heal within 2-3 weeks, but the herpes virus remains dormant in the facial nerves, following orofacial infection, periodically reactivating (in symptomatic people) to create sores in the same area of the mouth or face at the site of the original infection.

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) is a commonly found human pathogen. Globally, an estimated 4.0 billion people are infected with Herpes Virus. The incidence rate of cold sores, caused by the HSV1 virus, is the second largest worldwide, trailing only behind common cold. About 79% of the US population is infected with HSV1, with about 25-35% of the adults enduring recurrent spate of cold sores. In all, close to 100 million outbreaks of cold sores occur each year in the US.

The classification of drugs for herpes labialis (oral herpes) includes valacyclovir, aciclovir, famciclovir, docosanol and other. The proportion of aciclovir in 2016 is about 17%, and the proportion of valacyclovir is about 45%.

Drugs for herpes labialis (oral herpes) are widely used though external use, oral and injection. The most proportion of drugs for herpes labialis (oral herpes) is oral, and the consumption in 2016 is about 1200 M USD.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 36.5% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 28.4%.

Market competition is intense. GSK, Novartis, Teva, Mylan, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Global Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023. The market Study is segmented by key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

Aciclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

Docosanol

Other

On The Basis Of Application:

External Use

Oral

Injection

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GSK

Novartis

Teva

Mylan

Cadila

Apotex

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Livzon

Luoxin

Med shine

Bayer (Campho Phenique)

Blistex

Kelun Group

Hikma

Haiwang

Carmex

Cipher

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In order to get Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences and futuristic trends.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

