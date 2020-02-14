Dry Powder Inhalers Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Flame retardant fabric is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. It is designated based on the time it takes for the fabric to burn. Flame retardant fabric may be naturally fire resistant because of its natural fiber weave, or treated with a fire-resistant chemical to resist heat and flames. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.

The global 2011-2016 flame resistant fabric price is in decline trend, from about 8.49 USD/Sq.m in 2011 to 7.73 USD/Sq.m in 2016, with the future capacity growth and raw material changes, prices will be in decline trend.

In terms of revenue, the global flame retardant fabric market was valued 3001.18 million USD in 2015, and is estimated to be worth 3508.56 million USD by 2022. In terms of volume, the production of flame retardant fabric was about 380317 K Sq.m in 2015. And it is anticipated to reach 498116 K Sq.m by 2022.

Europe is the dominate producer of flame retardant fabric, the production was 133093 K Sq.m in 2015, accounting for about 35.00% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 30.58%. And Europe and North America are expected to maintain their leadership position in the next few years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dry Powder Inhalers market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3600 million by 2024, from US$ 3080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dry Powder Inhalers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dry Powder Inhalers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dry Powder Inhalers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric

Treated Flame Retardant Fabric

Segmentation by application:

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Milliken

Tencate

Dupont

Mount Vernon

SSM Industries

Carrington

Klopman

Trevira

Gore

Safety Components

Delcotex

ITI

Marina Textil

Arvind

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Schuemer

Glen Raven

Kermel

Xinxiang Xinxing

Xinxiang Yulong

Xinxiang Xinke

Xinxiang Zhuocheng

Hangzhou Xiangjun

Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric

Xinxiang Jinghong

Xinxiang Yijia

SRO Protective

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dry Powder Inhalers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dry Powder Inhalers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dry Powder Inhalers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dry Powder Inhalers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dry Powder Inhalers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Dry Powder Inhalers by Players

Chapter Four: Dry Powder Inhalers by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Dry Powder Inhalers Market Forecast



