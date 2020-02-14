E-Retail in the UK 2019 – 2023
“E-Retail in the UK 2018 – 2023” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.
‘ ‘
Offers A Comprehensive Insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the e-retail channel. The report analyses the channel, the main trends, and consumer attitudes of the channel.
The UK online market is set to reach 55.9bn in 2018 and remain on a positive growth trajectory, albeit slowing as the channel matures.
Clothing & Footwear is expected to remain the largest sector online in the next five years as clothing & footwear specialists improve their online propositions, encouraging consumers to shop more regularly and online pureplays continue to bolster spend in the sector.
“Scope”
– Despite being a mature sector online, clothing & footwear revenue will rise 40.3% out to 2023 and is predicted to remain the largest sector online.
– Average annual order frequency varies significantly across sectors, driven by factors including impulse purchases, price, the need for replacement items and convenience.
– Mobiles currently have the second highest device penetration with 48.1% of online shoppers purchasing via the device – though this is a substantial 45.9 ppts behind desktop/laptop penetration.
– Retailers must adapt to compete with Amazon, which dominates across almost all sectors.
– Get Sample Report_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1936132
‘ ‘
“Reasons to buy”
– Use our in-depth consumer and market insight to learn about the growth of the different sectors in e-retail, and the related drivers and inhibitors for each sector.
– Understand why and how consumers shop online for different products, and their shopping journeys.
– Understand which retailers have the most popular online propositions in each sector.
– Understand average annual spend per head online by demographic, sector and device.
Channel drivers and inhibitors
Sector drivers and inhibitors
Main issues in e-retail
Fulfilment options must evolve to provide flexibility
Digital integration vital to enhance instore experience
Online pureplays will bolster online clothing & footwear……….
..
– For Other Requirement and Enquiry_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1936132
‘ ‘
– WHAT PEOPLE BUY
Headlines
The channel at a glance
Overall channel size
Overall channel growth
Overall channel size
Sector penetration in e-retail
Sector growth in e-retail
Spend per head by sector
……..
– THE SHOPPER JOURNEY
Headlines
Online shopping by device
Social media usage
Location of online purchases
Home delivery
Online returns
……..
– WHERE PEOPLE SHOP
Headlines
Headlines
Drivers of online shopping
Retailer penetrations
Books top 10 retailers
Clothing & footwear top 10 retailers
DIY & gardening top 10 retailers
Electricals top 10 retailers
Food & grocery (weekly or regular shop) top 10 retailers
Food & grocery (gift foods) top 10 retailers
Furniture & floorcoverings top 10 retailers
…..
– List of Figures
Clothing & footwear spend via online pureplays, 2017-2023
Consideration of environmental impacts when choosing clothing & footwear retailers and products, 2018
True Value of Stores, including food & grocery, 2017
True Value of Stores, excluding food & grocery, 2017
…….
Continue…..
– More Clear Details get Full Table of Contents_https://www.researchmoz.us/e-retail-in-the-uk-2018-2023-report.html/toc
About Researchmoz,
ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.
–Researchmoz Global Pvt. Ltd.–
Mr. Nachiket G.
90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States,
Tel: 866-997-4948 (Us-Canada Toll Free),
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
www.researchmoz.us