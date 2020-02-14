E-Retail in the UK 2019 – 2023

“E-Retail in the UK 2018 – 2023” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Offers A Comprehensive Insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the e-retail channel. The report analyses the channel, the main trends, and consumer attitudes of the channel.

The UK online market is set to reach 55.9bn in 2018 and remain on a positive growth trajectory, albeit slowing as the channel matures.

Clothing & Footwear is expected to remain the largest sector online in the next five years as clothing & footwear specialists improve their online propositions, encouraging consumers to shop more regularly and online pureplays continue to bolster spend in the sector.

“Scope”

– Despite being a mature sector online, clothing & footwear revenue will rise 40.3% out to 2023 and is predicted to remain the largest sector online.

– Average annual order frequency varies significantly across sectors, driven by factors including impulse purchases, price, the need for replacement items and convenience.

– Mobiles currently have the second highest device penetration with 48.1% of online shoppers purchasing via the device – though this is a substantial 45.9 ppts behind desktop/laptop penetration.

– Retailers must adapt to compete with Amazon, which dominates across almost all sectors.

“Reasons to buy”

– Use our in-depth consumer and market insight to learn about the growth of the different sectors in e-retail, and the related drivers and inhibitors for each sector.

– Understand why and how consumers shop online for different products, and their shopping journeys.

– Understand which retailers have the most popular online propositions in each sector.

– Understand average annual spend per head online by demographic, sector and device.

– THE HOT ISSUES



Channel drivers and inhibitors

Sector drivers and inhibitors

Main issues in e-retail

Fulfilment options must evolve to provide flexibility

Digital integration vital to enhance instore experience

Online pureplays will bolster online clothing & footwear……….

– WHAT PEOPLE BUY



Headlines

The channel at a glance

Overall channel size

Overall channel growth

Sector penetration in e-retail

Sector growth in e-retail

Spend per head by sector

……..

– THE SHOPPER JOURNEY



Headlines

Online shopping by device

Social media usage

Location of online purchases

Home delivery

Online returns

……..

– WHERE PEOPLE SHOP



Headlines

Drivers of online shopping

Retailer penetrations

Books top 10 retailers

Clothing & footwear top 10 retailers

DIY & gardening top 10 retailers

Electricals top 10 retailers

Food & grocery (weekly or regular shop) top 10 retailers

Food & grocery (gift foods) top 10 retailers

Furniture & floorcoverings top 10 retailers

…..

– List of Figures



Clothing & footwear spend via online pureplays, 2017-2023

Consideration of environmental impacts when choosing clothing & footwear retailers and products, 2018

True Value of Stores, including food & grocery, 2017

True Value of Stores, excluding food & grocery, 2017

…….

Continue…..

