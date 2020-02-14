Enzymes Market By Top Competitors Analysis like Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont, BASF, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, AB Enzymes GmbH, Codexis, Amano Enzyme, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Global Enzymes Market was valued at $7,082 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,519 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2024. Enzymes are biocatalysts that accelerate the reaction and produce the desired results in biological reactions. They are proteinaceous in nature and have gathered a special attention in recent years owing to its wide applications. They are employed in food and animal feed, textiles and detergents, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology R&D, manufacturing industries, and others (paper and pulp processing, leather processing and agriculture). Their application in the manufacturing processes, results in significant cost reductions due to limited energy consumption, and better substrate activity, has contributed to the expansion of enzymes industry.

Enzymes are biocatalysts, which accelerate various biochemical reactions. In the current scenario, enzymes serve as useful biocatalysts for several industrial processes and chemical reactions Moreover, they play an important role in chemical engineering, food technology, and agriculture. The utilization of enzymes minimizes the cost, reduces the time of manufacturing process, and provides better substrate quality for reaction.

Enzymes are widely used in detergents industry to facilitate the removal of stains from clothes. In addition, they are employed in food and beverages industry in wide range of processes such as baking and brewing. In the pharmaceutical industry, enzymes are used for drug formulation. Moreover, enzyme-based drugs are used for the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and AIDS. In addition, enzymes are widely utilized in the biotechnology industry for research in the field of molecular biology. They are used in genetic engineering techniques to cut, replicate, and attach the DNA strands as per requirement. Furthermore, enzymes play a major role in the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and lysosomal disorder.

The factors that drive the growth of the Enzymes Market include upsurge in demand for cellulosic- & amylase-based biofuels, rise in need for effective pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, upsurge in usage of functional food & beverages (that contain enzymes), and increase in usage of enzyme-based techniques for detection & treatment of various chronic diseases. However, restrictions related to chemical properties of enzymes and safety issues arising due to the contamination of enzymes impede the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of enzyme-based technology such as protein engineering and high untapped potential in the emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market expansion.

The global enzymes market is segmented based on type into carbohydrase, protease, lipase, polymerase & nucleases, and others. The carbohydrase enzymes segments accounted for around two-thirds of market share in 2017. This is attributes to the fact that carbohydrase is the most prominent type of enzyme used in pharmaceutical and food industries. Moreover, commercial applications of carbohydrase in food products and detergents are expected to fuel the growth of the segment throughout the forecast period. Protease enzyme is the second largest revenue generator, as it is widely used for processing the proteins. Moreover, protease enzymes are used in DNA replications & transcription, cell proliferation & differentiation, ovulation, fertilization, and others. Polymerase and nuclease enzymes possess highest growth potential in the global enzymes market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during analysis period.

The key players of this market include

– Novozymes A/S,

– Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

– DowDuPont Inc.,

– BASF SE,

– Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.,

– AB Enzymes GmbH,

– Codexis, Inc.,

– Amano Enzyme, Inc.,

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other players (these players are not profiled in the report and the same can be included on request) in the value chain include BBI Enzymes Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., Puratos Group, Novus International, Inc., and Chr. Hansen A/S.

