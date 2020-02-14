Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Production Revenue Status 2019 to 2025

Ethylene dichloride (EDC) is also known as 1, 2 Ð Dichloroethane which is more commonly used for production of vinyl chloride, which is a major raw material for production of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). Therefore the trend of PVC consumption affects the EDC market at a large extent. Generally, VCM plant has an integrated EDC production facility and most of the EDC is consumed internally by VCM manufacturers.

Global EDC market is expected to grow at an average CAGR of 2-3% till 2025 while China is expected to grow at above average rate during the forecast period. The EDC market is segmented in terms of applications such as VCM, chemical intermediate, chemical solvent and others.

Companies Covered:

Bayer AG, DowDuPont, Formosa Chemicals and Fiber Corporation, LG Chem, INEOS, Saudi Aramco, Solvay, Oxy Chemical Corp, Other Manufacturers

The demand for EDC is mostly seen in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. China is an Emerging market too for EDC as it is directly dependent on countryÕs growth rate due to its application include general purpose products (such as PVC). Other than VCM production, EDC is also used in production of chlorinated solvents which can be further used in chemical and pharmaceutical Industry.

Applications Covered:

VCM, Chemical intermediate, Chemical Solvent and Others

This market study describes the global Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India and South Korea.

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) and covers worldwide view of Ethylene Dichloride (EDC), along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

