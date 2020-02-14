Evaporation Boats Market Will Touch a New level in Upcoming Year – Key Players Involved in the Research 2025 (H.C.Starck, 3M, Shandong Pengcheng Special Ceramics)

Global Evaporation Boats Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Evaporation Boat industry market by types, applications, players and regions. This report also displays the 2019-2025 production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, CAGR, and Market influencing factors of the Vacuum Evaporation Boat industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions

Evaporation boat is the type of evaporation vessel used for vacuum evaporation process under high temperature.

The China production of vacuum evaporation boat increases to 2005 K Units in 2016 from 1812 K Units in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.6%. In 2017, the China vacuum evaporation boat market is led by The East China, capturing about 96% of China vacuum evaporation boat production volume. The North China is the second-largest region-wise market with less than 2% of China market.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, Germany, Austria, USA, etc., are the key source in the global market of vacuum evaporation boat. Despite China is a key producer of vacuum evaporation boat in the world, China imported more than 28% of its sales volume each year in the past from Germany, USA, etc. while 3M is a key source of Chinese import.

At present, the major players of vacuum evaporation boat are PENSC, Orient Special Ceramics, Zibo HBN, MTK, Kennametal, Jonye Ceramics, Plansee SE, ATTL and Beseem, etc. The top five of them is holding more than 80% sales market share in 2017.Other players, which can supply vacuum evaporation boat in China, are Shengyuan Metal Materials (Mo), Luoyang Rare Metal Research Material (W, Mo, ML), Luoyang Vulcan Metal Materials (Mo), Q-carbons (Ceramics), etc.

Top manufacturers of Evaporation Boats Market are: H.C.Starck, 3M, Shandong Pengcheng Special Ceramics, Qingzhou Orient Special Ceramics, Zibo HBN, QingZhou MaTeKeChang Materials, Plansee, Evochem Advanced Materials, Neyco, COTEC, Supervac Industries, R. D. Mathis Company, Ceradyne and others.

Vacuum evaporation boat downstream is wide and recently vacuum evaporation boat has acquired increasing significance in various fields of electronic component, packaging materials, consumer goods and other applications. In China, the vacuum evaporation boat market is mainly driven by growing demand for electronic component and packaging materials which account for nearly 66% of total downstream consumption of vacuum evaporation boat in China in 2017.

Based on types of vacuum evaporation boat available in the market, the report mainly separates the market into special ceramics (BN+TiB2) based and metal (W, Mo, Ta, etc.) based vacuum evaporation boat. And market of other based vacuum evaporation boat is very small. The market for single zone vacuum evaporation boat accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.

This report segments the Global Evaporation Boats Market on the basis of Types:

Graphite

Special Ceramics

Metal and Metallic Compound

On the Basis of Application (BOA) the Global Evaporation Boats Market is segmented into:

Vacuum Evaporation

Capacitor Metallization Coating

Display Screen Coating

Regional Analysis For Evaporation Boats Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

