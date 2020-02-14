Field Service Management Market Analysis- Size, Share, Sales, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis 2018

Global Field Service Management Market valued approximately USD 2 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Few factors such as growing customer satisfaction, rising number of field operations in oil & gas, manufacturing, and minimize operational costs are the key drivers of the market growth. Internet of Things offer several opportunities for the market growth. However, the growth is likely to be hampered by the concern over data security. Moreover, the market is likely to face restraint due to the increasing costs of field service management solutions.

Field Service Management is managing companys resources employed at clients property, rather than companys property. Its example, locating of vehicles, managing workers activities, scheduling and dispatching of work, accounting, billing and others. There are several benefits of field service management software such as growing revenue, better resource allocation and co-ordination and reduction of cost. This software also helps in the billing, statement of work and offer oversight.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Customer Management

Work Order Management

Inventory Management

Service Contract Management

Tracking & Performance Management

Services

Implementation

Support & Training

Consulting

By Deployment:

Control

On-Premises

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Accruent, Acumatica, Astea, Clicksoftware, Comarch, Connected My World, Coresystems, Fieldaware, Geoconcept, IBM Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Global Field Service Management Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Field Service Management Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porters 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Field Service Management Market, By Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Field Service Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Solutions

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.3. Solution sub segment estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.3.1. Customer Management

