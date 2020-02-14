Firefighting Foam Market to Worth USD 945.38 million by 2025 | Major Players Johnson Controls, Solberg Foam, National Foam Inc, EAU ET FEU, DIC Corporation, SFFECO Global, Dafo Fomtec AB, Orchidee Europe
The global firefighting foam market is expected to reach USD 945.38 million by 2025, from USD 701.50 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The key players operating in the global firefighting foam market are –
- Johnson Controls
- The Solberg Company
- National Foam
- Angus International Safety Group
- Eau et Feu.
- Kerr Fire.
- DIC CORPORATION
- SFFECO Global
- Dafo Fomtec AB
- Fire Safety Devices (FireChem)
- AUXQUIMIA
- Fire-Ade Inc.
- ORCHIDEE Europe BVBA
- Vintex Fire Protection Pvt Ltd
- Buckeye Fire Equipment Company
- KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- 3F
- Profoam Corporation
- BAVARIA
- Oil Technics
- International Fire Protection
- STHAMER HAMBURG
- Among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing emphasis on using environmental friendly products.
- Technological advancement and development of zero fluorine foams.
- Increasing cases, losses and deaths due to fire.
Market Restraint:
- Absence of global regulatory body for approval of firefighting foams.
- Stringent regulations regarding production of firefighting foams.
Segmentation: Global Firefighting Foam Market
By Type
- AFFF
- AR-AFFF
- PF
- Synthetic Detergent Foam
- Others
By End Use Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Aviation
- Marine
- Mining
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global firefighting foam market.
- Analyse and forecast firefighting foam market on the basis of type and end use industry.
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and end use industry.
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
This Report Consists of:
- No of pages: 350
- No of Figures: 60
- No of Tables: 220
