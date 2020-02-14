Firefighting Foam Market to Worth USD 945.38 million by 2025 | Major Players Johnson Controls, Solberg Foam, National Foam Inc, EAU ET FEU, DIC Corporation, SFFECO Global, Dafo Fomtec AB, Orchidee Europe

The global firefighting foam market is expected to reach USD 945.38 million by 2025, from USD 701.50 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Request For Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-firefighting-foam-market

The key players operating in the global firefighting foam market are –

Johnson Controls

The Solberg Company

National Foam

Angus International Safety Group

Eau et Feu.

Kerr Fire.

DIC CORPORATION

SFFECO Global

Dafo Fomtec AB

Fire Safety Devices (FireChem)

AUXQUIMIA

Fire-Ade Inc.

ORCHIDEE Europe BVBA

Vintex Fire Protection Pvt Ltd

Buckeye Fire Equipment Company

KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

3F

Profoam Corporation

BAVARIA

Oil Technics

International Fire Protection

STHAMER HAMBURG

Among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing emphasis on using environmental friendly products.

Technological advancement and development of zero fluorine foams.

Increasing cases, losses and deaths due to fire.

Market Restraint:

Absence of global regulatory body for approval of firefighting foams.

Stringent regulations regarding production of firefighting foams.

For More Details In-Depth Inquiry @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-firefighting-foam-market

Segmentation: Global Firefighting Foam Market

By Type

AFFF

AR-AFFF

PF

Synthetic Detergent Foam

Others

By End Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Aviation

Marine

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global firefighting foam market.

Analyse and forecast firefighting foam market on the basis of type and end use industry.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and end use industry.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

This Report Consists of:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

View Full Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-firefighting-foam-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]