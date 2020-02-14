Geosynthetics Market To Reach Us$20.8 Billion By 2023

Geosynthetics Market

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for geosynthetics at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Mn Square Meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2015 to 2023. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global geosynthetics market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for geosynthetics during the forecast period. The report also highlights the opportunities in the geosynthetics market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global geosynthetics market. Porter’s Five Forces Model for the geosynthetics market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global geosynthetics market by segmenting it in terms of products and functions. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and end-user segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global geosynthetics market. Key players profiled in the report include Low & Bonar PLC, AVINTIV Inc., Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Agru America, Inc., Propex Operating Company, LLC, TenCate Geosynthetics, GSE Environmental, Inc., Tenax Corporation, Tensar International Corporation. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of geosynthetics for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of geosynthetics is provided in terms of both volume and revenue. Market volume is defined in Mn Square Meters, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on key product segments and end-user segments of geosynthetics. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-user is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva, and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.