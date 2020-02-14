Global 2D Machine Vision Market Competitive Analysis by Top Companies like – Omron Corporation, National Instruments Corporation among others.

The global 2D machine vision market Report presents remarkable information at some stage in the cutting-edge and current years on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and all different necessary market activities.

It also examines the manufacturer’s aggressive situationand affords all important gamers with market share based totally on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and different vital factors.

• Market share (regional, product, application, cease user) in quantity and revenue between 2018 and 2025

• Key parameters that power the market and curb its growth.

• Report will assist you understand lookup in the industry, market size and forecasting, market entry strategy, competitive intelligence, rate analysis, client insight, procurement intelligence, subsequent technology/technologies, etc. Porter analysis, PESTEL evaluation and market appeal have been furnished in this report, which helps to better apprehend the macro and micro market scenario

Top Key Players: The global 2D machine vision market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. 2D machine vision market is dominated by Cognex Corporation accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Omron Corporation, National Instruments Corporation among others.

Global 2D Machine Vision Market is expected to reach USD 5,816.79 million by 2025 and progressing at a significant CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Key points to focus in the report

Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market Segmentation: By Component (Lighting, Lenses, Image Sensor, Vision Processing), By Application (Inspection, Gauging, Pattern Recognition, Identification, Location Analysis), By Platform (Standalone Vision Systems, Vision Sensors, Image Based Barcode Readers, Vision Controllers, Pc-Based), By Industry (Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Food, Plastic, Metal, Healthcare, Logistic, Printing, Wood, Aerospace and Defense), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Products of the report

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025. Competitive landscape Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth The study provides an in-depth analysis of t he global 2D machine vision market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast of global 2D machine vision market on the basis of type, function and application. Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Cognex Corporation:

Cognex Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and headquartered in Massachusetts, U.S. The company is one of the leading providers of machine vision products. It is involved in the manufacturing of vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode. The company operates through four business segments namely consumer electronics, logistics, automotive and others. The company offers 2D machine vision products in automotive segment. The primary focus of the company is to provide machine vision products. It also offers barcode readers, industry specific solutions, 3D laser profilers and OEM products. The services provided by company are maintenance & support, consulting and training services. It services to a variety of industries including automation, consumer electronics, semiconductors and others.

The company is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, FDA Registered and CGMP certified company. Its subsidiaries are Cognex Mexico S.R.L.C.V. (Mexico), Cognex Distribution Corporation (U.S), Cognex Canada Technology, Inc (Canada), Chiaro Technologies LLC (U.S), Cognex Ireland Limited (Ireland) among others. It has offices in more than 20 countries including the U.S, Europe among others.

Omron Corporation:

Incorporated in 1948 and headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Omron Corporation manufactures and sells sensing and control products worldwide. The company operates through five business segments namely industrial automation business; electronic and mechanical components business; automotive electronic components business; social systems, solutions & service business and healthcare business. Automotive electronic components business segment offers 2D related products and services.

The subsidiaries of the company are Omron Canada Inc. (U.S.), Omron Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.), Omron Ltd. (China), Omron Microscan System, Inc. (U.S.) among others. The company has its global presence in America, Europe, japan, China and Asia-Pacific. The company has its global presence in many regions such as Sydney, Asia Pacific, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne among others.

National Instruments Corporation:

Incorporated in 1976 and headquartered in Texas, U.S. National Instruments Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing software-centric platform for engineers and scientists. The company operates through two major segments which include product, software & maintenance. Under products segments, the company offers products in data acquisition and control, electronic test and instrumentation, wireless test and design and engineering education. The 2D machine vision products are available in the data acquisition segment.

The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 company. Its subsidiaries are National Instruments Corp (UK) Ltd United Kingdom (U.K.), DASYTEC USA Inc. (U.S), National Instruments Engineering GmbH (Germany), National Instruments (India), National Instruments Belgium N.V. (Belgium) among others. The company has its presence in Asia, Europe, America among others.

