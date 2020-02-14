Global Atropine Market Size worth US$ 500 Million by 2024 Says at MarketResearchNest.com

Atropine is a medication to treat certain types of nerve agent and pesticide poisonings as well as some types of slow heart rate and to decrease saliva production during surgery. It is typically given intravenously or by injection into a muscle. Eye drops are also available which are used to treat uveitis and early amblyopia. The intravenous solution usually begins working within a minute and lasts half an hour to an hour. Large doses may be required to treat some poisonings.

Atropine is a medication to treat certain types of nerve agent and pesticide poisonings as well as some types of slow heart rate and to decrease saliva production during surgery. It is typically given intravenously or by injection into a muscle. Eye drops are also available which are used to treat uveitis and early amblyopia. The intravenous solution usually begins working within a minute and lasts half an hour to an hour. Large doses may be required to treat some poisonings.

Atropine industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe and Asia, and China market production volume accounted for more than 25.43% of the total production volume of global Atropine in 2017. CÂ²PHARMA is the world leading manufacturer in global Atropine market with the market share of 9.19%, in terms of revenue, followed by RESONANCE LABORATORIES, ROLABO OUTSOURCING, Minsheng Group and CR Double-Crane.

Compared to 2016, Atropine market decreased revenue by 5.69 percent to $549.60 million worldwide in 2017 from $582.76 million in 2016. As for the volume segment, global Atropine production decreased to 3862.8 Kg from 4247.4 Kg in 2013. Due to low prices, small profit margins and a relatively narrow market, many companies have abandoned production of atropine, and a shortage of atropine has appeared in the market. This is the result of long-term effects of market behavior.

The average price of Atropine will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to its cheap drug properties, and the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to market vicious circle.

Inquire for buying sample copy of Atropine Market @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/530596

According to this study, over the next five years the Atropine market will register a -1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 500 million by 2024, from US$ 550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Atropine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Atropine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

CÂ²PHARMA

RESONANCE LABORATORIES

ROLABO OUTSOURCING

Minsheng Group

CR Double-Crane

HENAN PURUI

Albany Molecular Research

Alchem International

SAURAV CHEMICALS

Katsura Chemical

Hangzhou Vega

Wuhan senwayer century

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

Injection

Drop

Gel

Browse the full summary and TOC of Atropine Market @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Atropine-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Gastrointestinal

Ophthalmology

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Atropine consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Atropine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Atropine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Atropine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Atropine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Request a sample copy of Atropine Market @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/530596

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Atropine Consumption Market Report

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

Global Atropine by Players

Atropine by Regions

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Global Atropine Market Forecast

Key Players Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

…. Table of Contents Continued

Browse more details about 2019-2024 Global Atropine Consumption Market Report @ www.MarketResearchNest.com

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Global and Southeast Asia’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact us: – Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, [email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook