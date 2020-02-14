XploreMR delivers in-depth global market analysis and forecast in a new report titled “Automotive Braking System Market (Part Type – Drum, Disc; System Type – Hydraulic, Pneumatic; Sales Channel – OEM, Aftermarket; Vehicle – Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026”

The automotive braking system market has been forecasted for the period 2018 to 2026 based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units). This report provides forecasts and analysis of the automotive braking system market at the regional and global levels. The study highlights the market drivers and restraint influencing the market. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive braking system market and underlines the technological roadmap for understanding the market.

The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive braking system market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the automotive braking system market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive braking system market by segmenting it in terms of design, system type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the automotive braking system market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, and economic factors such as the rapid growth of the electric vehicles market. Demand for high safety among consumers and government safety regulations have been considered while sizing the market.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive braking system market. The major share of the market is held by a few key players and the rest is fragmented between small manufacturers. Major players in the automotive braking system market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, AISIN SEIKI, Borg Warner, WABCO, Hyundai Mobis, Hitachi Ltd., FTE Automotive, Futitsu Ten Ltd., Nissin Kogya Co., Ltd., Brakes India, Federal Mogul LLC., Haldex Group, Hella Pagid GmbH, Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Nisshinbo Brake Inc., TMD Friction Holdings GmbH, MAT Holdings, Inc., ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., AC Delco, Meritor, Inc., Mando Corporation, Knorr Bremse AG, ADVICS CO., LTD., and EXEDY Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The automotive braking system market is primarily driven by increaseasing demand of occupant safety and high speed vehicles. Being an integral safety equipment preventing collisions, the technological advancements in design and systems have propelled the braking system market.

The report provides the estimated market size of the automotive braking system market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units). Market figures have been estimated based on design, system type, sales channel, vehicle type, and regions. Size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global automotive braking system market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Braking System Market, by Part Type

Drum

Disc

Others

Global Automotive Braking System Market, by System Type

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Global Automotive Braking System Market, by Sales Channel

OEM (original equipment manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Braking System Market, by Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Braking System Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



