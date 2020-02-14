Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market Size will Grow at US$ 1160 Million with 2.8% CAGR of Market Revenue by 2024

The transmission filter is a vital part of that system and is situated above the transmission pan, which catches any excess fluid, and below a pickup tube that connects to the oil pump, which regulates the pressure of fluid in the transmission. The transmission filter functions as a sieve to collect contaminants like dirt and debris before sending lubricating fluid to the transmission itself.

First, as for the automotive transmission filter industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 54.88% of market share in 2017. The top 3 manufacturers are Mann-Hummel, Mahle and Cummins Filtration which are close to 43.16% market share in 2017. The Mann-Hummel, which has 20.79% market share in 2017, is the leader in the automotive transmission filter industry. The manufacturers following Mann-Hummel are Mahle and Cummins Filtration which respectively has 12.64% and 9.73% market share in 2017.

Second, the global consumption of automotive transmission filter products rises up from 109.18 M units in 2013 to 126.43 M units in 2017, with an average annual growth rate of 3.74%. At the same time, the revenue of world automotive transmission filter sales market has a leap from 895.28 million dollars to 986.15 million dollars.

Third, Europe is the largest production and second consumption region for automotive transmission filter, with production about 32.18% and consumption about 23.33% in 2017, North Americas production about 21.15% and consumption about 19.56% in 2017.

Fourth, with the rapid develop of China automotive market china production and consumption of automotive transmission filter growth at a higher speed. The production of automotive transmission filter rises up from 24.66 M units in 2013 to 29.20 M units in 2017 with an average annual growth rate at 4.32%.

Finally, we believe automotive transmission filter industry have few connections with the upstream raw materials. With the development of automotive industry, we tend to believe the future of automotive transmission filter will be optimism.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Transmission Filter market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1160 million by 2024, from US$ 990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Transmission Filter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Transmission Filter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

