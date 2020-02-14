Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Competitive Analysis Till 2025 By And Others

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market report covers a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of leading players in this market and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market appeal, which helps the reader to better understand the macro and micro level market scenario. It also provides explicit information on mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

The report includes data on the consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance (Stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast until 2025. The report also details product type segmentation, applications and regional segmentation. The analysis report on the Bariatric Surgery Devices market covers a detailed analysis of the value chain of the Bariatric Surgery Devices market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major raw materials, major equipment, production processes, customer analysis and major distributors.

Market Analysis:

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2025, from USD 1.51 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2014, Ethicon, LLC., US (Johnson & Johnson’s division) has launched three new endocutter and energy products intended for bariatric procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass. The company also launched the Echelon Flex GST system and a new 45 cm Enseal G2 Articulating Tissue Sealer it is first purely ultrasonic device with a 7-millimeter (mm) vessel-sealing indication.

In June 2015, Medtronic plc. has launched new bariatric surgery device with the name GastriSail(TM) gastric positioning system to help promote more consistent sleeve creation. This will make the most common weight loss procedure in U.S. more consistent and efficient.

Competitors/Players: Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic plc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, Reshape Lifesciences, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Aspire Bariatrics, Spatz Fgia, Cousin Biotech, Allergan Inc., Cousin Biotech, Pare Surgical, Inc., Covidien Plc, Johnson and Johnson, GI Dynamics Inc., TransEnterix Inc., USGI Medical Inc., Semiled Ltd., Cousin Biotech Mediflex Surgical Procedure Among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

The global bariatric surgery devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bariatric surgery devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidence rate of obesity in adults due to changing lifestyle habits

Excessive intake of calories

Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures

Government support and increasing awareness about unhealthy food

Product recalls

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Segmentation: Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented based on product

type, end user, application, distribution channel , geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into

minimally invasive surgical devices, and non-invasive surgical devices.

The minimally invasive surgical devices are further sub segmented into

stapling devices, energy/vessel sealing devices, suturing devices, accessories

On the basis of procedure, the market is classified into

sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, adjustable gastric banding, mini-gastric bypass and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report: Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

