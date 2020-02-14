Global Bio Plastics Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Bio Plastics Market (by materials (Bio-PE, Bio- PA, biodegradable polyesters, starch blends, PHA), applications (food services, horticulture, consumer products)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of bio plastics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure bio plastics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential bio plastics growth factors. Global bio plastics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.0% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Bio Plastics Market: Market Insight

The global bio plastics market is likely to be driven by factors such as increasing prices of raw materials for petro based plastics, bio plastics are eco-friendly, support of government bodies and institutions, however, the growth in the market is likely to be hampered by over-dependence on agriculture sources such as vegetable oils and fats and starches. The production of these raw materials is inconsistent due to frequently changing climate conditions.

Bio Plastics Market: Segmentation

The global bio plastics market is segmented on the basis of materials and by applications type. The materials include Bio-PET, Bio-PE, Bio- PA, biodegradable polyesters, PLA & PLA blends, starch blends, PHA and others, while the application types include bottles, food services, agriculture & horticulture, consumer products, automotive and others. Presently, the global bio plastics market is dominated by its applications in bottling followed by other packaging applications.

Bio Plastics Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in report include Evonik Industries, Biome Technologies Plc, Techno Polymer Co. Ltd, Natureworks LLC, BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Innovia Films, Novamont SPA, Cardia Bio plastics, Metabolix Inc.

