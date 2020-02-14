Global Bio-Vanillin Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Bio-vanillin Market (by end-user industry (pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of bio-vanillin. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure bio-vanillin cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential bio-vanillin growth factors. According to the report, the global bio-vanillin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Bio- vanillin is the vanillin produced from natural resources of bio-based materials. Bio-vanillin is one of the widely used flavor compounds in the foods, beverages and pharmaceutical industries Vanillin is a phenolic aldehyde, which is an organic compound with the molecular formula C8H8O3 that is extracted from the bean or pod of the tropical orchid vanilla. Synthetic vanillin is produced from lignin-rich wastes and petrochemical raw material guaiacol. However, less than 1% of the worldwide production of vanillin comes from natural vanilla owing to the high and variable cost of natural vanillin as well as the limited availability of vanilla pods in the market. Bio-vanillin is used as a substitute for natural vanillin and synthetic vanillin as a food flavor. It is produced commercially from microbial bioconversion of freely available ferulic acid derived from enzymatic hydrolysis of rice and wheat bran.

The increased demand for natural and healthy flavors is the major driving factor for the growth of the bio-vanillin market. Bio vanillin is a natural substitute for synthetic vanillin as it contains low calories and various antioxidants and keeps the nutritional value of the food unaltered. It is used in the production of the food and beverage industry without the risk of side effects. Bio-vanillin is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a flavoring ingredient in the processing of various medicines for eliminating odor and foul taste. Furthermore, the production of bio vanillin through biotechnological processes involves reduced emission of greenhouse gasses and a lesser amount of toxic by-products, as compared to synthetically produced vanillin.

Thus, increasing environmental concerns is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global bio vanillin market during the forecast period. However, the low awareness about its health benefits and the prevalence of synthetic vanillin restrains the growth of the bio-vanillin market. Moreover, the shifting trend towards bio-based products is increasing majorly owing to the health benefits and avoidance of chemical usage will propel the growth of the bio-vanillin market.

Among the geographies, Europe remains the dominant region in the bio-vanillin market owing to the increased awareness about the ill effects of consuming artificial flavors and shift to organic ingredients. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region owing to the rise of food and beverage in this region. The potential demand for natural ingredients in food and beverages has increased owing to the changing preferences of the consumers towards a safe and healthy lifestyle that will drive the growth of the bio-vanillin market in this region during the forecast period.

The report on the global bio-vanillin market covers segments such as the end-user industry. On the basis of the end-user industry, the global bio-vanillin market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage.

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global bio-vanillin market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the bio-vanillin market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the bio-vanillin market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the bio-vanillin market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.