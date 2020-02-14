Global Biogas Plant Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Biogas Plant Market (by feedstock (agricultural, industrial waste, energy crops, sewage sludge), digesters (fixed dome biogas, floating drum, low-cost polyethylene tube digester, balloon, horizontal, and Ferro-cement plants), application (generation of electricity, biofuels, and heat)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of biogas plant.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure biogas plant cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential biogas plant growth factors. According to the report, the global biogas plant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A biogas plant is where biogas is produced. Biogas is clean and energy-rich fuel. It basically comprises of Carbon Dioxide and Methane gases. A biogas plant utilizes manure, waste and other organic feedstock by converting the biomass into energy and valuable bio-fertilizer. Biogas is derived from organic wastes such as agricultural residues, wastes from households and industries and municipal solid wastes. It can be also used for the generation of power and the high-quality digestate as a fertilizer for domestic as well as commercial purposes. It is an effective alternative to the use of fossil fuels. This provides energy, recycles waste and controls pollution thereby improving public hygiene.

The huge consumption and extinction of fossil fuels is the major driving factor for the growth of biogas plants. There is a significant rise in demand for an alternative renewable source of energy also due to the continuous production of organic waste. The gas produced from the biogas plant finds its application in domestic and industrial sectors by generating power. However, the growth of other renewable energy sectors like solar energy, wind energy and hydropower act as a potential threat to the growth of the biogas plant market. Furthermore, the growing population contributes to the growth of the global biogas plant market. Moreover, the rising awareness about environmental pollution and the need for proper waste management are also expected to increase the demand for biogas plant market over the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the biogas plant market and expected to remain the dominant region over the forecast period. Asian countries such as China and India holds the maximum market share in the biogas plant market. The strong government policies and increasing adoption of new sources of energy are the factors driving the growth of the biogas plant market in the North American Region. Furthermore, Europe is the fastest-growing region in the biogas plant market owing to the high demand for an alternative source of energy and waste management.

Segment Covered

The report on the global biogas plant market covers segments such as feedstock, digesters, and application. On the basis of feedstock, the global biogas plant market is categorized into agricultural waste, energy crops, industrial waste, and sewage sludge. On the basis of digesters, the global biogas plant market is categorized into fixed dome biogas plants, floating drum plants, low-cost polyethylene tube digester, balloon plants, horizontal plants, earth-pit plants, and ferro-cement plants. On the basis of application, the global biogas plant market is categorized into the generation of electricity, generation of biofuels, and generation of heat.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biogas plant market such as 2G Energy AG, Exxonmobil, Bio-En Power Inc., Air Liquide, Bosch KWK System GmbH, PlanET Biogas International. DMT Environmental Technology BV, DVO, Inc., Scandinavian Biogas, and EnviTec Biogas.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global biogas plant market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of biogas plant market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the biogas plant market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the biogas plant market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.