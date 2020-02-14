Global Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market Outlook to 2025 – Top Leading Players Smiths Medical, Biegler GmbH, Belmont Instrument Corporation, STIHLER ELECTRONIC GMBH, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, SARSTEDT AG & Co, Stryker

The Global Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market accounted to USD 150.4 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market: Leading Manufacturers and Key Vendors

3M, BD, Smiths Medical, Biegler GmbH, Belmont Instrument Corporation, STIHLER ELECTRONIC GMBH, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, SARSTEDT AG & Co, Stryker, The 37Company, Geratherm Medical AG, GE Healthcare, Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Baxter among others.

By Product Type, Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer market is primarily split into

Intravenous Warming System

Surface Warming System

Accessories

Sample Type

Blood,

Semen

Ovum

Embryo

End Users

Hospitals

Blood Bank & Transfusion Center

Tissue Bank

Home Care Settings

Application, Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer market report covers the following segments

Home Care

Preoperative Care

Acute Care

New Born Care

Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status. Region Segmentation:

North America & South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing number of surgeries

Increasing Burden of Hypothermia Cases

Increasing trend of the point of care treatment and home care system

Strict regulatory policies

Efficacy and safety of the blood warmer devices

The global blood warmer devices/sample warmer market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

