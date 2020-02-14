Global Breath Analyzers Market Ongoing Trend | Growing at Remarkable CAGR with Newline Interactive Inc., uVera Diagnostics, PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems, Ekips Technologies Inc.

Growing demand for quick, accurate, and easy methods for primary diagnosis of diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer is augmenting market growth. In addition, use of breath analyzers to monitor carbon monoxide in exhaled air for smoking cessation is expected to aid market growth during the forecast period.

Global Breath Analyzers Market accounted to USD 524.2illion growing at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast to 2024.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors

Breath analyzers are the devices that are used to detect the presence of several compounds in the breath sample of individuals. These devices are mostly used to measure blood alcohol content (BAC) through an exhaled breath. Breath analyzers are considered as major tool for the detection of drugs, alcohol, tuberculosis, asthma and other diseases. Breath analyzing devices are widely used for breath alcohol detection by law enforcement agencies to improve the road traffic safety.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global breath analyzers market are- Lifeloc Technologies Inc.,

MPD Inc., Quest Products Inc., Shenzhen Well Electric Co. Ltd., Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Newline Interactive Inc., uVera Diagnostics, PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems, Ekips Technologies Inc., Intoximeters, Quest Products Inc., CMI Inc., Bedfont Scientific Ltd.,AK GlobalTech Corp., Akers Biosciences Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., BACtrack, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MD Diagnostics Ltd. and FAN GmbH among others.

Breath Analyzers Market Influencing Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Competitive Analysis:

The breath analyzers market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of breath analyzers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased incidences of accidents due to alcohol consumption

Increasing alcohol abuse

Strict acts for mandatory alcohol testing

Government initiatives for alcohol testing

High prices of analyzers

Lack of skilled professionals for regulation of the device.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Breath Analyzers Market is segmented by technology into fuel cell technology, semiconductor oxide sensor technology and others. Others is further sub segmented into infrared breathalyzers and chemical crystal technology.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection and medical applications. Medical Applications are further sub segmented into tuberculosis detection, asthma detection and others.

By end user the market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, hospitals and individuals.

On the basis of geography, breath analyzers market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

