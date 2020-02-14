Global Butane Industry 2017 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Butane Market (by applications (LPG, petrochemicals, refineries, and others. LPG is further sub segmented into residential & commercial, chemical & petrochemical, auto-fuel, industrial, refinery)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of butane. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure butane cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential butane growth factors. The global butane market was sized over USD 60 billion in 2015. The global butane market is projected to reach USD 81 billion by 2023.

Butane Market: Market Insight

The rising demand for liquid petroleum gas (LPG) is the key factor driving the growth of the global butane market from residential and commercial sectors where it is mainly used as a domestic fuel. Moreover, the use of butane as petrochemical feed stock for producing other derivates and ethylene are also driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, rising standards of living and disposable incomes are also anticipated to drive the growth of the global butane market over the forecast period.

However, volatility in crude oil prices and stringent government regulations owing to growing environmental concerns are the prime factors restraining the growth of the global butane market. Rising industrialization with capacity expansions of refineries in emerging economies like India and China is likely to bring more opportunities to the butane industry. The increasing need for energy supply in automotive sectors as well as technological developments by companies for increasing the application areas for butane is anticipated to bring more opportunities to the global butane market over the forecast period.

Butane Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global butane market by applications and regions. The global butane market is segmented on the basis of application as LPG, petrochemicals, refineries, and others. LPG is further sub segmented into residential & commercial, chemical & petrochemical, auto-fuel, industrial, refinery and others. Moreover, LPG dominates the applications segment with share accounting more than 60% in 2015. The residential & commercial growth sub-segment is expected to cover 50% of the overall butane industry over the forecast period.

Butane Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Valero Energy Corporation, Sinopec Group, Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., British Petroleum, ConocoPhillips Inc., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total S.A, China National Petroleum Corp., Praxair, Linde and Air Liquide.

