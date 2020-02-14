Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Ceramic Matrix Composites Market (by types (carbon-carbon, silicon carbide -silicon carbide, carbon-silicon carbide, oxide – oxide, and others), fiber type (continuous fiber, and short fiber),end-user (electricals & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy & power, automotive, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of ceramic matrix composites.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure ceramic matrix composites cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential ceramic matrix composites growth factors. According to the report, the global ceramic matrix composites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.55% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ceramic matrix composites are advanced materials that consist of ceramic fibers embedded in a ceramics matrix. They are tough, lightweight, and capable of withstanding temperatures 300–400 degrees F hotter than metal alloys can endure. Ceramic matrix composites are used in several applications due to its physical and mechanical properties. These materials have increased toughness, extreme thermal shock resistance, and improved dynamical load capability. They are also very stable to corrosion. These advanced materials are used in manufacturing heat exchangers, refractory components, combustion liners of gas turbines engines, gas-fired burners, and filters.

The growing demand for advanced material for commercial and military applications is the primary factor for the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market. Ceramic matrix composites are used in the manufacturing of aircraft, spacecraft, and missile structures and engines, as they are lightweight, provide toughness, and have the ability to bear heavy loads. In addition, the expanding global industrialization fuels the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market. The use of ceramic matrix composites in gas turbines permits higher turbine inlet temperatures that improve turbine efficiency.

Furthermore, mandatory environmental regulations to reduce emissions of pollutants continues to be an incentive for developing cleaner and more efficient materials, which in turn promotes the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market over the forecast period. Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFÉ) and the European Union Automotive Fuel Economic Policy (UNEP) in North America and Europe contribute to the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market significantly. However, the high cost of production of ceramic matrix composites hampers the growth of this market. Moreover, the growing demand for lightweight fuel-efficient vehicles propels the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market.

The ceramic matrix composites market is a highly fragmented market. Geographically, North America held the maximum market share in the Ceramic matrix composites market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for lightweight and durable advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications.

Europe is the fastest-growing region owing to the increasing imposition of environmental regulations and the growth of the automotive industry in this region. High demand for ceramic matrix composites from the automotive, aerospace & defense, and energy & power industries and their excellent performance properties at high temperature are factors that promote the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global ceramic matrix composites market covers segments such as types, fiber type, and end user. On the basis of types, the sub-markets include carbon-carbon, silicon carbide-silicon carbide, carbon-silicon carbide, oxide-oxide, and others. On the basis of fiber type, the sub-markets include continuous fiber and short fiber. On the basis of an end user, the sub-markets include electricals & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy & power, automotive, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Rolls-Royce plc, SGL GROUP, CeramTec, CoorsTek Inc, Ultramet, COI Ceramics, Inc, UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Lancer Systems, applied thin films inc., Composites Horizons.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of ceramic matrix composites market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.