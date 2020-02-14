Global Chlorine Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

The latest report on “Chlorine Market (Applications – Chemicals, PVC, Solvents, Water Treatment, and Others; End-use Industries – Water Treatment Industry, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Plastic Industry, Paper, and Pulp Industry, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024.” The global chlorine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Chlorine Market: Industry Insight

Chlorine is an essential chemical building block, used to make several products that contribute to public health and safety, advanced technology, nutrition, security, and transportation. The element of chlorine is normally present in the diverse chemical compounds. Chlorine has high chemical reactivity thus it is difficult to find the individual element of chlorine. Chlorine is in the gas form at room temperature and has a yellow-green color with an irritating aroma like bleach. The chorine is mainly used in industrial and residential cleaning products.

Chemical Industry, Plastic, Water Treatment, Paper Pulp, and Others are the Factors Driving the Growth of Chlorine Market

The numerous applications of chlorine in various industries such as chemical industry, plastic, water treatment, paper pulp, and others are the factors driving the growth of chlorine market worldwide. The most water treatment plants present across the globe use chlorine in their water treatment process. In addition, the use of chlorine as the raw material in the production of various chemicals contributes to the growth of the chlorine market. The demand for chlorine is prospering in construction sectors as the chlorine is an important element in the production of PVC.

However, increased handling and transportation charges of chlorine due to its highly explosive nature hampers the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for improved drinking water and sanitation, the growing use of chlorine in medicine to create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

Asia-pacific Accounts for the Largest Market Share in the Chlorine Market

Among the regions, Asia-pacific accounts for the largest market share in the chlorine market followed by North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is mainly attributed owing to, increase demand for PVC in various industries including automotive, construction & packaging and rising demand for improved freshwater in the Asia-pacific region to drive the market of chlorine in this region. In addition, growing advancements in the pharmaceutical industries in the Asia Pacific region creates the demand for chlorine that is likely to boost the chlorine market over the forecast year

Chlorine Industry: Segmentation

The report on the global chlorine market covers segments such as applications and end use industries. On the basis of applications, the global chlorine market is categorized into chemicals, PVC, solvents, water treatment, and others. On the basis of end use industries, the global chlorine market is categorized into the water treatment industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, plastic industry, paper and pulp industry, and others.

Chlorine Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global chlorine market such as BASF SE, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, PPG Industries, FMC Corporation, Ercros S.A, Covestro A.G., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, and Ineos Group Ltd.

