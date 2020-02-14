Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Competitive Analysis Till 2025 By Bioclinica, Oracle, Medidata Solutions, DATATRAK International, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, PARAXEL, MedNet Solutions And Others

Global Clinical Trial Management System Market report covers a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of leading players in this market and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market appeal, which helps the reader to better understand the macro and micro level market scenario. It also provides explicit information on mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

The report includes data on the consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance (Stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast until 2025. The report also details product type segmentation, applications and regional segmentation. The analysis report on the Clinical Trial Management System market covers a detailed analysis of the value chain of the Clinical Trial Management System market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major raw materials, major equipment, production processes, customer analysis and major distributors.

Market Analysis:

Global Clinical Trial Management System Market is expected to reach USD 1508.7 Million by 2025 from USD 588 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Competitors/players:

Bioclinica, Oracle Corporation, eClinForce Inc., Medidata Solutions, DATATRAK International, Inc, Guger Technologies Inc, PARAXEL International Corporation, MedNet Solutions, Inc. ChemWare Inc., iWEb Technologies, Data MATRIX, Jade Global Solutions, Integrated Clinical Solutions, MAJARO InfoSystems, Forte Research Systems ICON plc, Merge healthcare incorporated, Bio-Optronics, DSG INC, ArisGlobal, ERT Clinical Among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis:

The global Clinical Trial Management System market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical trial management system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growth of healthcare IT sector.

Increase in the research and development expenditure in the life sciences

Growth in clinical research organization

High prevalence of chronic diseases

Increase adoption of CTMS solutions

Advancement in technology and software for clinical trial management system

Synchronization of hospital information system (HIS) with CTMS

Strict regulations for clinical trial protocols

Segmentation: Global Clinical Trial Management System Market

The global clinical trial management system market is segmented into

type, delivery mode, component, end user , geography

Based on type the global clinical trial management system market is segmented into

enterprise CTMS , site CTMS

Based on delivery mode the global clinical trial management system market is segmented into

Web-Based (Hosted) CTMS, licensed enterprise (On premise) CTMS, site CTMS, cloud-based (SaaS) CTMS

Based on component the global clinical trial management system market is segmented into

softwares , services

Based on the end-user the global clinical trial management system market is segmented into

pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, medical device companies, other end users

Based on geography the global clinical trial management system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Customization of the Report: Global Clinical Trial Management System Market report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

