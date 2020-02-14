Global Data Integration Market Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2024 – Key Player are Informatica, IBM, SAP, Oracle, Talend, Microsoft, Cisco Systems,Inc., Denodo Technologies, Attunity
The data integration market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. This market Report covers strategic profiling and in-depth survey of Top key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and analyzes innovative business strategies. Data integration market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The global data integration market accounted for USD 6.1 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.65% by 2024.
Major Market Competitors
- Informatica,
- IBM Corp,
- SAP SE,
- Oracle,
- Talend, Microsoft,
- Cisco
- Systems,Inc.,
- Denodo Technologies,
- Attunity,
- Adeptia, Inc.,
- Actian Corporation,
- Syncsort,
- Symantec Corporation,
- Teradata,
- Intel Corporation,
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Rise in adoption of cloud computing
- Increase in presence of service based enterprises
- Secure data replication
- Reliable solution for data management
Market Segmentation
Global Data Integration Market, By Geography, Component (Tools,Services), Business Application (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance, and HR), Deployment Model (On-Premise And Hosted), End User (BSFI, Government, E-commerce, Healthcare, Utilities &Retail) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
