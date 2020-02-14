Global Data Resiliency Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Global Data Resiliency Market valued approximately USD 8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major factors driving the growth of the global data resiliency market are growing data generation from several sources, and rising data privacy concerns and the requirement to ensure data security. However, availability of open source alternatives is the key factor restraining the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Public Sector

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Acronis, Asigra CA Technologies, Carbonite, Centurylink, Commvault, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Netapp, Quest Software, Unitrends, Veeam. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Global Data Resiliency Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Data Resiliency Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porters 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Data Resiliency Market, By Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Data Resiliency Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Solutions

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.3. Solution Sub Segment breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-205 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.3.1. Data Backup & Recovery

5.3.1.3.2. Data Achieving & E-Discovery

5.3.1.3.3. Disaster Recovery

5.3.2. Services

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.3. Services breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.3.1. Professional Services

