Global Digital Marketing Software Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Player Insights: Microsoft,Salesforce.com, inc,ubSpot, Inc.,SAS Institute, Inc.,HP Development Company,L.P. SimplyCast,Act-On Software

This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the digital marketing software market by deployment based on cloud-based model and on-premises model. The digital market software market forecast report also presents a detailed analysis based on geography including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Global Digital Marketing Software Market is driven by increasing trend of social media marketing, which is projecting a rise in the estimated value from USD 44.65 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 138.60 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.21% in the forecast period 2019-2026.

Digital Marketing Software Market:

Digital Marketing Software can be defined as the software which helps in promoting the brand or the product through online media which is totally different from traditional or conventional marketing process. This software helps the organization or the individual to get the response or review in real-time about the product or brand which is being promoted through this.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in digital marketing software market are: –

Adobe, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP AG,Microsoft,Salesforce.com inc, ubSpot Inc., SAS Institute Inc., HP Development Company, L.P. SimplyCast, Act-On Software Inc., Infor, Vocus Communications, Yesware Inc., Sailthru. Inc., Mobius Solutions., Vivial Inc., Mailchimp, Infusionsoft, ThriveHive, DEMANDBASE INC., WordStream, Act-On Software, Inc,CAKE & Accelerize, OPTIFY MARKETING.

Competitive Analysis:

Global digital marketing software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital marketing software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2018 nFusz announced the announced a strategic partnership with ignite visibility which will result in sharing the revenue which will be derived from nFusz notifiCRM interactive video platform by ignite visibility.

In August, 2018, Hubspot launches conversation, i.e. a new tool which helps to build one to one relationship through features such as chat bots, live chat etc.

Market Restraints:

There is always a concern for the security of data as chances of data theft are always there.

Every time the complimentary solution for every software may not be possible which demotivates the user to adopt digital marketing software

Market Drivers:

Rise in social media & digital advertising across the globe as it has wider and bigger scope than the traditional marketing

Huge rise in mobile & smartphone devices & due to this there is an increment in mobile advertising which is a form of digital marketing.

Segmentation: Global Digital Marketing Software Market

By Component

Software

Services

By Software

Customer Relationship Management Software

Email Marketing Software

Social Media Advertising

Search Marketing Software

Web Content Management Software

Marketing Automation Software

Campaign Management

Video Advertising

By Service

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance

System Integration

Testing and Optimization

Training and Education

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Transportation and Logistics

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

