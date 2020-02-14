Global Digital Twin Market: Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends, Emerging Size, Share, Sale and Forecast to 2025

The latest report on “Digital Twin Market (Applications – Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design, and Other Applications; End-Use Industry – Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global digital twin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Digital twins are one of the biggest developments in the world of technology over the last few years. Digital twin’s technology essentially provides a real-time look at how a physical asset is performing. Digital twins are adopted in industries such as manufacturing, automotive and construction to evaluate the performance of given physical assets and then, identifying where improvements can be made to reach more favorable outcomes for the future. Digital twins are making a roaring sound across businesses worldwide. Human digital twins could help to create healthcare plans for increasing preventative measures of the disease. Industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automobile and oil and gas have started using the technology of Digital Twin.

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics is the major growth factor of the digital twin market. It is possible to manufacture extremely high-quality products by using a digital twin. Furthermore, factors such as increasing need for cost-efficient operations, enhancing the processes, and reducing the Time to Market are also driving the growth of the market.

The demand for digital twins is increasing in the manufacturing sector due to increased reliability of equipment and production lines and improved productivity. Innovations in the field of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are boosting the demand of the market. However, the risks associated with data security owing to the use of IoT and cloud platforms are restraining the market growth. Moreover, Innovations in the field of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are expected to provide intensive growth opportunities to the market.

North America Dominates the Global Digital Twin Market

Geographically, North America dominates the global digital twin market due to rapidly expanding e-commerce landscape, growing adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT), and the availability of extensive cloud infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for digital twins due to the increasing government initiatives for digitalization and smart city projects in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Segment Covered

The report on the global digital twin market covers segments such as applications, and end-use industries. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include manufacturing process planning, product design, and other applications. On the basis of the end-use industry, the sub-markets include manufacturing, transportation, energy & utilities, healthcare, consumer goods, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as General Electric, SAP SE, Dell, Siemens AG, PTC, Alphabet Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Tibco Software Inc., CSC, and Other companies.

