Global eHealth Market Competitive Analysis Till 2025 By Apple, GE Healthcare, Motion Computing, Epocrates, Inc.,Telecare Corporation, Medisafe, SetPoint Medical, IBM And Others

Global eHealth Market is expected to reach USD 206.64 Billion by 2025 from USD 40.75 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The report includes data on the consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance (stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, market forecast for volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR until 2025. The report also provides detailed segmentation based on the type and applications of the product.

Market Analysis:

Global eHealth Market is expected to reach USD 206.64 Billion by 2025 from USD 40.75 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Competitors/players:

Motion Computing Inc., Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation, Medisafe, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Lift Labs, Apple, GE Healthcare, Cerner, Allscripts, Mckesson, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Optum, Medtronic, Epic Systems, Athenahealth, Cisco Systems Among Others

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global EHealth Market Landscape

Part 04: Global EHealth Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global EHealth Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis:

The global eHealth market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eHealth market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increase use of big data.

Scarcity of healthcare professionals

More emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery

High prevalence of chronic diseases

Increase in government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions and services

Advancement in technology of eHealth

Refusal among medical professionals to adopt advanced eHealth solutions

High cost of deployment and maintenance of eHealth solutions

Segmentation:

The global eHealth market is segmented into

product & service, end user

Based on product & service the global eHealth market is segmented into

eHealth solutions eHealth services.

eHealth solutions is further segmented into

electronic health records (HER)/ electronic medical records (EMR), pharmacy information systems, medical apps, laboratory information systems rigid (RIS), personal health record & patient portals, chronic care management apps, clinical decision support systems, telehealth solutions, healthcare information exchange (HIE), radiology information systems (RIS) e-prescribing solutions, cardiovascular information systems, other specialty information management systems.

eHealth services is further sub-segmented into

remote monitoring services diagnosis & consultation services, database management services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services.

Based on the end-user the global eHealth market is segmented into

healthcare providers, pharmacies, healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others end users.

Healthcare providers is further sub-segmented into

hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, assisted living facilities

Based on geography the global eHealth market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report: Global EHealth Market report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

