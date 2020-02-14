Global Electrosurgical Generators Market Size worth US$ 3450 Million by 2024 Says at MarketResearchNest.com

Electrosurgical Generator is the application of a high-frequency electric current to biological tissue as a means to cut, coagulate, desiccate, or fulgurate tissue. Its benefits include the ability to make precise cuts with limited blood loss. Electrosurgical devices are frequently used during surgical operations helping to prevent blood loss in hospital operating rooms or in outpatient procedures.

The global average price of electrosurgical generators is in the decreasing trend, from 13.60 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 12.78 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of electrosurgical generators includes bipolar and monopolar, and the proportion of bipolar in 2016 is about 62%, and the proportion is increasing from 2012 to 2016.

Electrosurgical generators are widely used in hospital, ambulatory surgery center and other field. The most proportion of electrosurgical generators is hospital, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 52%.

North America region is the largest supplier of electrosurgical generators, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of electrosurgical generators, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2015. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, DePuy, Aesculap, Olympus, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electrosurgical Generators market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3450 million by 2024, from US$ 2920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electrosurgical Generators business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electrosurgical Generators market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

Medtronic

DePuy

Aesculap

Olympus

Cooper Surgical

Karl Storz

Union Medical

ERBE

ACOMA

LED SPA

Soering

Wallach

AtriCure

Eschmann

Ethicon

Utah Medical

Ellman

KLS Martin

Lamidey

Bovie

Meyer-Haake

IBBAB

ConMed

Beijing Beilin

Shanghai Hutong

KINDY ELECTRONIC

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

Monopole

Bipolar

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Electrosurgical Generators consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electrosurgical Generators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electrosurgical Generators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electrosurgical Generators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electrosurgical Generators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Electrosurgical Generators Consumption Market Report

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

Global Electrosurgical Generators by Players

Electrosurgical Generators by Regions

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market Forecast

Key Players Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

…. Table of Contents Continued

