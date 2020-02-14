Global Firefighting Foam Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2025

The latest report on “Firefighting Foam Market (Type – Aqueous-film-forming Foam, Protein Foam, Alcohol-resistant Foam, Synthetic Detergent Foam, and Other Types; End-use Industry – Marine, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Mining, and Other End-use Industries): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global firefighting foam market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Firefighting foam is used for fire suppression. It coats the fuel and prevents its contact with oxygen that suppresses the fire. Firefighting foam as an alternative to AFFF propels the demand for firefighting foam. moreover, a growing number of fire accidents stimulates the demand for firefighting foam.

Increasing expenditure on fire-related incidents at industrial sites drives the growth of the firefighting foam market. further, rising awareness about environmentally safe products stimulates the demand for firefighting foam in industrial applications. In addition to the above, declining usage of water as a fire extinguisher has contributed significantly to augment the demand for firefighting foam worldwide. A growing number of incidences of fire breakouts and advanced technologies to deal with issues regarding firefighting is likely to promote the growth in the firefighting foam market over the next few years.

In addition, increasing demand from end-use industries such as oil & gas, aviation, mining, and marine is likely to drive the growth of the firefighting foam market over the forecast period. On the other side, strict regulations regarding the production of firefighting foam hamper the growth of the firefighting foam market. Moreover, technological development combats the issue related to firefighting foams that creates several opportunities for the growth of firefighting foam market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Hold a Maximum Share in the Global Firefighting Foam Market

Based on geography, the global firefighting foam market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among the geographies, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a maximum share in the global firefighting foam market. Increasing usage of firefighting foam in the oil and gas industry, aviation, marine, and mining industries in the Asia-Pacific region promotes the growth of the firefighting foam market in Asia-Pacific. North America is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, Europe is anticipated to demonstrate steady growth in the global firefighting foam market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global firefighting foam market covers segments such as types of firefighting foam and end-use industry. On the basis of types, the sub-markets include aqueous-film-forming foam, protein foam, alcohol-resistant foam, synthetic detergent foam, and other types. On the basis of the end-use industry, the sub-markets include marine, oil & gas, aviation, mining, and other end-use industries.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Angus Fire Ltd., Kerr Fire, DIC Corporation, Solberg Scandinavian AS, Johnson Controls International PLC, Dr. Sthamer, SFFECO GLOBAL FZE, Profoam Corporation, FireChem, K.V. Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Other Companies. Companies operating in the global firefighting foam market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share.

