Global Fitness Equipment Market 2025 | Top Industry Competitors-Precor Incorporated, COSMED, GE healthcare, Omron Healthcare Inc., Brunswick Corporation,

This comprehensive Weight Management industry research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the organizations operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market CAGR, Volume, industry share And size, demand and trend growth, key segments, and key drivers and restrains.

Global Fitness Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 29,867.49 million by 2025 from USD 18,599.79 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

StairMaster,

Precor Incorporated,

COSMED,

GE healthcare,

Omron Healthcare Inc.,

Brunswick Corporation,

SECA,

Global Fitness Equipment Market By Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment{Treadmills, Elliptical Trainers, Stationery Cycles, Stair Steppers, Rowing Machines, Others} Strength Training Equipment{ Single Stations, Multistations, Benches & Racks, Free Weights, Plate Loaded Equipment, Accessories}, Fitness Monitoring Equipment, Body Composition Analyzers{Bioimpedance Analyzer, Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA), Skinfold Caliper, Hydrostatic Weighing, Air Displacement Pelthysmography}), By End-Users (Health Clubs/Gym, Home Settings, Corporate Settings, Hotels, Apartments, Hospitals, Clinics), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided in the report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include factors such as rising incidences of chronic diseases and increasing health insurance.

RISING INCIDENCES OF THE CHRONIC DISEASES

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes and many others has increased considerably over a period of time. Chronic diseases are the major killer at this particular time. Physical inactivity is considered as one the major cause of chronic diseases.

According to National Centre for Biotechnology Information, it has been estimated that physical activity/exercise is examined as primary prevention against 35 chronic conditions such as, accelerated biological aging/premature death, low cardiorespiratory fitness (VO2max), sarcopenia, metabolic syndrome, obesity, insulin resistance, prediabetes, diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, coronary heart disease, peripheral artery disease, hypertension, stroke, congestive heart failure, endothelial dysfunction, arterial dyslipidaemia, haemostasis, deep vein thrombosis, cognitive dysfunction, depression and anxiety, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, balance, bone fracture/falls, rheumatoid arthritis, colon cancer, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, polycystic ovary syndrome, erectile dysfunction, pain, diverticulitis, constipation, and gallbladder diseases.

INCREASING HEALTH INSURANCE:

Making exercise equipment accessible for the use of clients engages a variety of responsibilities. There are benefits and risks associated with the use of all equipment which includes weight machines, treadmills, exercise balls, elliptical machines, stationary bicycles, free weights, balance beams and more. There is a vast difference between the workout gears which are supposed to be used at home and those which are designed only for a gym or other workout facility. Globally, there are approximate 183,000 health clubs out of which some are privately owned fitness centers most of which includes the small non-franchised operations.

Gym insurance is a unique combination of insurance coverages that includes gyms, fitness centers, or health clubs. The specific coverage types and amounts needed for a facility depends on factors such as the size of the facility, the services offered, and the number of employees.

